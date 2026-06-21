KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Two entrepreneurial sisters have done Malaysia proud by being inducted into the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Class of 2026 list which recognises exceptional young entrepreneurs, innovators and changemakers.

Esther Tai Shen Hui and her younger sibling Amy Tai Shuh Yuk, who are cofounders of Malaysian footwear brand Machino, have solved a problem faced by women everywhere by making shoes that do away with the painful discomfort when wearing stylish shoes.

Instead of accepting that pain is part of fashion, they joined hands with their uncle who runs a shoe factory to create a brand of durable shoes which blend style with comfort.

The fact that the sisters have put comfort first was undoubtedly the clincher that makes their shoes so popularly appealing — apart from their locally inspired designs, which caught the attention of Forbes.

“Our shoes have a very thick insole sponge, so customers often say that while they don’t usually wear heels, ours are so comfortable that they even wear them out to run errands, Esther, who is also Machino’s chief executive officer, told Bernama.

Perseverance and teamwork vital ingredients for success

That’s one of our biggest achievements — creating a very comfortable pair of heels, especially ones that make our customers come back and buy again and again,” she said.

“Getting into Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 is a proud moment for us,” said Esther, stressing that the recognition belongs to the whole team.

Machino is picked by Forbes for its achievement in the retail and e-commerce category.

Despite the tough early years, having started during the pandemic in 2020 when business conditions were uncertain, the environment was ripe for online purchases and their perseverance paid off.

Machino has now graduated to having both an online and offline retail presence with a store in the largest shopping mall in Putrajaya and a retail outlet in Selangor.

Its range of women’s shoes include flats, sandals, covered shoes, heels, as well as handbags and totebags besides girl and boy shoes for kids and sandals for men.

On expansion plans, she said: “Singapore is our first overseas market and our long-term plan is to build Machino into a globally recognised fashion brand but growing sustainably and having the right foundation before scaling.”

An elated Esther along with Amy concur that “what started as two sisters with a dream has now turned into something bigger than we could have ever imagined.”

“The past six years have been a rollercoaster rise marked by late nights, small wins, setbacks, sacrifices and moments where we questioned everything, but through it all, one thing always kept us going — our community,” said Esther.

“They made us believe that the brand we built could truly make an impact and change the shoe game.”

Forbes induction shows company moving in right direction

“We started Machino with a simple goal: to create comfortable and stylish footwear that could one day be recognised globally which is why “being included in Forbes shows us that we’re moving in the right direction.”

It also gives our partners, suppliers and future investors more confidence in what we’re building and for us, this isn’t the finish line — it’s motivation to keep growing,” she said.

In the process of doing something novel, they have carved a niche in what is surely a highly-competitive ladies shoes market.

Besides this, each pair of Machino shoes — be they heel or flat—are 100 per cent handcrafted, representing the unique cultural elements of Malaysia and that is highly appealing and has built up a loyal client base.

“From the intricate patterns of batik to the rich textures of songket and Chinese brocade, our shoes incorporate these elements to showcase the beauty and diversity of Malaysia,” said Esther.

The Machino brand also incorporates specific Asian cultural elements in most of its designs incorporating the use of batik or saree lace.

Machino: Acronym for Malay, Chinese, Indian and others

Esther said she wants people to see Malaysian design as something valuable and unique.

On the business side, “we’ve built a strong omnichannel experience through our website, TikTok Shop and physical stores as well as taking part in exhibitions and trade shows both in Malaysia and Singapore.

The company also invests heavily in customer experience, training its retail team using service principles inspired by the hospitality and aviation sectors.

She proudly explains that the name Machino itself is a celebration of being Malaysian, for MA stands for Malay, CH for Chinese, IN for Indian and O for others.

The Hana flower is the iconic signature motif used on footwear and bags by Machino celebrating local culture.

Most of its products are made in Malaysia which supports local artisans and keep the country’s handcrafted shoemaking industry alive.

Asked on steps taken to meet the demands of the ladies shoes market, she said Machino focuses on five things: product, quality, customer experience, community and people.

“We work closely with manufacturers to maintain quality and as we grow, Machino constantly improves customer experience both online and offline.

Machino stays lean as direct-to-consumer model cuts costs

“We also build stronger relationships with our community, investing in our team and systems so we’re ready for the next stage of growth.”

Esther said Machino’s direct-to-consumer model helps the company to stay lean.

“By selling mainly through our own website, TikTok Shop and selected retail stores, we reduce extra costs that come with traditional distribution channels.”

Artificial intelligence helps team to focus on high quality work

“It also allows us to test products faster, understand customer demand better and avoid overproducing with the savings going back into improving our products, team and customer experience.”

Esther also acknowledged that the company utilises artificial intelligence (AI) in its daily work which helps them to move faster and work smarter.

“It helps us keep up with industry trends, generate ideas, draft training materials and organise information more efficiently.

However, she said that “AI doesn’t replace our decision-making, it helps our team save time and focus on higher-value work.”

With Forbes 2026 honourees being chosen from nearly 4,000 nominations across 18 countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region, Machino’s inclusion is indeed a feather in the cap for the company.

Candidates for the list in 10 categories are evaluated by the Forbes Asia Team on various aspects including impact, uniqueness, inventiveness and innovation in their work. — Bernama