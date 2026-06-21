KUCHING, June 21 — Members of the public are urged to lodge formal complaints with Sarawak Water Sdn Bhd whenever they encounter water supply issues such as murky water.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said lodging complaints through the proper channels would help ensure the relevant authorities take immediate action to resolve the problems.

“Do make a complaint via their website should you need flushing or face any water supply issues.

“As of June 17, Sarawak Water has received a total of 270 complaints,” he said during his Facebook live session ‘Shall WEE Talk’ yesterday.

According to Wee, Sarawak Water has been publishing notices and updates to help the public better understand water supply management.

He said the public can obtain the latest and most accurate information through the utility company’s official media platforms.

He also reminded the public that Sarawak Water will soon relocate its customer service counter to the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Kuching to provide better services.

The mayor said Sarawak Water has been working with various contractors to address water supply issues and identify appropriate solutions.

Whenever an unexpected situation arises, Wee said he would immediately intervene and liaise with the relevant parties to ensure the public is kept informed of the latest developments.

He hoped the public would remain patient while the relevant authorities work to resolve the issues.

“Be it water quality issue, low water pressure or other water-related complaints, we will follow up and help the public bring up their problems to the relevant authorities.”

Wee reiterated his call for the community to lodge formal complaints whenever they experience water supply problems.

He also urged Sarawak Water to issue public announcements whenever water supply disruptions occur to avoid misunderstandings and unnecessary concern.

“People ought to be more rational when they face problems; they should provide useful information and feedback to the relevant authorities for solutions rather than lashing out on social media.

“Criticising or spreading negative emotions does not solve any problems. Play your part to provide information and work together with the relevant authorities to solve problems,” he said.

The mayor added that it was time for everyone to stop pointing fingers or blaming others and instead play a proactive role in solving problems for the benefit of all. — The Borneo Post