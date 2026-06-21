KUCHING, June 21 — Non-communicable diseases (NCDs), particularly diabetes, continue to pose major public health challenges in Malaysia.

Sarawak State Health Department director Dr Veronica Lugah said data collected nationwide showed a significant number of Malaysians are affected by NCDs.

“At the national level, data collected across Malaysia shows that many Malaysians are affected by NCDs.

“The most common is diabetes mellitus. One in six Malaysians has diabetes.

“High blood pressure affects one in three Malaysians, while high cholesterol also affects one in three people,” she said in her welcoming speech during the Kuching Sihat Run at Padang Merdeka here on Sunday.

She stated that another major health concerns in Malaysia is excess body weight due to lack of physical activity.

“One in two Malaysians falls into the overweight or obese category.

“In fact, 54.4 per cent of the Malaysian population is classified as overweight or obese. This highlights the significant challenge we face in addressing weight-related health issues.

“Approximately one in two people do not engage regularly in sports or other forms of exercise and do not lead active lifestyles,” she added.

She stressed the importance of adopting an active lifestyle to achieve a better quality of life.

“Efforts to raise awareness and encourage healthy living practices must be carried out continuously to ensure that the public remains mindful of risk factors that may adversely affect their health,” she said.

Held under the theme ‘Sihat Itu Saya’, the programme attracted 1,849 participants and featured 3km, 5km and 10km categories.

The run was flagged off by the Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng representing Deputy Premier and the State Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Also present was Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) deputy director (Community Services) Rudzaimeir Malek. — The Borneo Post