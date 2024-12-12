SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2024Singapore Flower Delivery Pte Ltd, today announced the acquisition of Singapore Florist , a renowned local florist with a 37-year history of serving the community, for an undisclosed amount.Singapore Florist will continue to operate under its existing brand name, under Singapore Flower Delivery Pte Ltd.The company is committed to preserving the legacy of Singapore Florist while providing the resources and support needed to enhance its offerings and customer experience.This acquisition represents an exciting new chapter for Singapore Florist, allowing it to build upon its strong foundation and continue its tradition of delivering beautiful floral arrangements for all occasions.Customers of Singapore Florist can look forward to:Bouquets with local flavor: Best sellers are named after a beloved Singaporean landmark, adding a touch of local charm. Think roses like "Rosy Raffles", "Dempsey Daisy", "Classy Clarke Quay" and “Bedok Bedok Heart” – a delightful reminder of the city's vibrant spirit.The new SingaporeFlorist.com.sg website, is a user-friendly haven with stunning visuals, seamless payment options, and a completely new catalogue."We're not just selling flowers; we're delivering emotions," says Jim Ng, Chief Petal Officer of Singapore Flower Delivery Pte Ltd."Whether it's a birthday surprise, a heartfelt apology, or a grand romantic gesture, we're confident this new acquisition will take Singapore Florist to the next level."The team at Singapore Florist are confident that through this acquisition, they’ll be able to share their passion for flowers with the community.Hashtag: #SingaporeFlorist

Singapore Florist is more than just an online florist; it's a cherished part of Singapore's floral heritage. For over 37 years, we've been delivering joy, comfort, and celebration through the language of flowers. From birthdays to anniversaries, graduations to grand gestures of love, we've been there for countless milestones in the lives of Singaporeans.