KUALA TERENGGANU, June 21 — Police have arrested two brothers suspected of using their house in Kampung Duyong Besar here as a storage facility for drugs worth RM1.76 million.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said the two, aged 39 and 50, were arrested together with about 22 kilogrammes of suspected ganja buds during a raid at about 3.30 pm on June 14 under Ops Tapis Khas.

“Initial investigations found that both suspects acted as storekeepers for a syndicate believed to have been active since March this year. The drug supply is believed to have been obtained from an international syndicate that smuggled it into the country via sea routes,” he told a press conference here today.

He said both suspects tested negative for drugs. The 50-year-old suspect has 13 previous drug-related offences, while his younger brother has no criminal record.

Mohd Khairi said the drug supply, estimated to be sufficient for 44,000 addicts, was believed to be intended for the international market.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said the June 14, 2026 raid under Ops Tapis Khas led to the arrest of two brothers aged 39 and 50 in Kampung Duyong Besar suspected to be drug storekeepers, as well as the seizure of about 22kg of ganja buds. — Bernama pic

“Based on our investigations, the ganja buds were meant to be sent overseas. They would have been processed to extract liquid, which we believe is used as a flavouring for electronic cigarettes that can induce intoxication,” he said.

Mohd Khairi said police also seized various assets worth a total of RM149,000 during the raid, comprising a Hyundai Tucson, three motorcycles – a BMW, a Yamaha NVX and a Yamaha 135LC – as well as RM6,000 in cash.

He said the remand period for the two brothers, which began on June 15 and ended today, has been extended by another seven days to facilitate further investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Mohd Khairi said Ops Tapis Khas, conducted from June 12 to 14, saw the arrest of 243 individuals for various drug-related offences, with a total of 22.35 kg of drugs worth RM1.79 million seized. — Bernama