KUCHING, June 21 — The stalled Phase One of the Tambirat Waterfront project is likely to end up in court following the collapse of part of the riverside development, a setback that has also delayed the return of the long-awaited Tambirat Regatta, said Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development said the regatta had originally been planned to coincide with the completion of the waterfront’s first phase, with Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg expected to attend the event.

“However, if I’m not mistaken, about four months before it was due to be completed, part of the waterfront collapsed.

“As a result, the project had to be halted,” he told reporters after the closing and prize presentation ceremony of the Sarawak Youth Business Idea Competition (SaYBIC) 2026 at the Sarawak Sports Village here.

Abdul Karim said information available to him suggested there may have been negligence on the part of a subcontractor, although the matter could only be conclusively determined through legal proceedings or a thorough investigation.

“We do know that there were some miscalculations or negligence by certain parties in handling the project, which led to the collapse.

“However, I cannot reveal the details because this may become a legal matter, and commenting publicly could affect the parties involved,” he said.

According to Abdul Karim, the waterfront project, initiated before the last state election, comprises two phases.

The collapse of Phase One has also delayed the implementation of Phase Two, which covers a longer stretch of the development.

Despite the setback, he said the state government remains committed to completing the project, adding that the Premier had, in principle, agreed for Phase Two to proceed.

“In my view, Phase One of the project will most likely proceed through legal channels. We want to move ahead with Phase Two, and we are now looking into the matter.

“However, we will be more cautious because we do not want what happened in Phase One to happen again,” he said.

Abdul Karim said the people of Kampung Tambirat have been waiting patiently for the waterfront to be completed, as it would pave the way for various community activities to resume, including the Tambirat Regatta.

“We hope the people of Kampung Tambirat will continue to be patient. Once the waterfront is completed, there are many activities that can be organised there, including the Tambirat Regatta,” he said. — The Borneo Post