KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Deputy National Unity Minister R. Yuneswaran has called for greater emphasis on strengthening mother-tongue proficiency, especially among young people.

He said it is intended to curb the spread of issues involving race, religion and royalty (3R) that frequently arise on social media and further divide society.

“We see 3R issues almost daily on social media. In my opinion, this stems from a lack of understanding of one another’s histories, languages, and cultural backgrounds.

“Language goes beyond communication, carrying with it identity, heritage and values that shape communities,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Yuneswaran said that the existence of some 130 languages in Malaysia highlights the country’s rich linguistic and cultural diversity, which should be viewed as a strength rather than a source of division.

He also stressed that knowledge of one’s mother tongue does not impede learning the national language or other languages.

Deputy National Unity Minister R. Yuneswaran says proficiency in one’s mother tongue does not impede learning the national language or other languages. — Photo from Facebook/R. Yuneswaran

“As an Indian Malaysian from Chinese and national school streams, I believe that proficiency in one’s mother tongue does not hinder us from embracing the national language or acquiring other languages.

“Rather, it enables us to gain a deeper understanding of our own cultural heritage and foster greater respect for other cultures,” he said.

He said that the National Unity Ministry has been given a major responsibility under the 13th Malaysia Plan to solidify nation-building through efforts centred on understanding, respect and the willingness to learn about one another.

“The effort begins with understanding, mutual respect and openness to getting to know one another. Language is what unites us, while unity strengthens Malaysia,” he added. — Bernama