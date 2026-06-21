KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul confirmed that he had received a notification letter regarding Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s status as the Opposition Leader.

Speaking to Bernama, he said the Dewan Rakyat sitting, due to start tomorrow, will involve several changes to MPs’ seating positions.

This includes the seat allocated to Pagoh MP and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, which was made upon his request.

As shown on the official Parliament website’s updated seating plan as of June 19, Muhyiddin has been assigned a seat in Block E of the Dewan Rakyat.

The seating arrangement for Hamzah as Opposition Leader remains unchanged on the Opposition front bench, where he sits alongside Kemaman MP and Perikatan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said during the recent Reset Malaysia Convention that Hamzah had resumed his duties as Opposition Leader.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the Second Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament will run from June 22 to July 16. — Bernama