SUNGAI PETANI, June 21 — A 64-year-old man’s death at a care centre here has sparked a police investigation after his family alleged he had previously been involved in a fight with another resident.

The case has put the spotlight on conditions at the unnamed facility, with officers now working to piece together what happened in the man’s final days.

Kuala Muda district police chief Assistant Commissioner Hanyan Ramlan said the family lodged a report yesterday and an investigation is now underway, Harian Metro reported today.

A preliminary examination of the body revealed several old injuries, though police have yet to establish when or how they were sustained.

“The family claims the victim had a disagreement with another resident at the care centre, but the matter is still under investigation,” Hanyan told the Malay newspaper when contacted.

“Police have recorded statements from relevant individuals to assist in the investigation,” he added.

The body has been sent to hospital for a post-mortem examination, with police now awaiting the forensic report to determine the actual cause of death.

Hanyan urged the public to refrain from speculation, warning that premature conclusions could compromise the probe.

“At this stage, the case has been classified as a sudden death report. However, if investigations reveal elements of criminal wrongdoing, further action will be taken,” he said.