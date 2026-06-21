KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) will convene an emergency meeting tomorrow to determine the coalition’s next steps, including matters related to its logo for the upcoming state elections and party membership.

According to a meeting notice dated Thursday and reported by The Star, PN secretary‑general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the supreme council will meet at 8.30pm tomorrow at the PAS headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

PN information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa confirmed the meeting when contacted, while Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP) president P. Punithan said the discussion would cover the “Johor and Negeri Sembilan polls, the coalition logo and the way forward.”

PN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar was quoted in news reports as saying that the agenda includes membership matters involving Bersatu, adding that “as of now, the composition of Perikatan remains as it is.”

The emergency meeting comes amid ongoing tensions between PAS and Bersatu over the coalition’s leadership.

The Johor state election will take place on July 11, while Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on August 1.