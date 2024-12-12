Dining Destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau™ Iintegrated resort (referred to as "Galaxy Macau") continues to redefine culinary excellence with its diverse and innovative offerings. Seamlessly blending tradition and creativity, its restaurants present seasonal specialties year-round, nourishing both the body and the soul. This winter, Galaxy Macau invites guests on a gastronomic journey with an exclusive selection of winter dishes, celebrating the warmth and charm of the season.



Blossom Palace presents Steamed Glutinous Rice with Green Crab in Ginger Sauce (left), while Waso Cafe offers Braised Satay Beef with Noodles in Casserole.

Annual Sizzling Season Returns with Signature Clay Pot Creations



Nothing embodies the comfort of winter quite like a sizzling clay pot dish. Galaxy Macau's much-loved "Clay Pot Season" makes a highly anticipated return, featuring many distinctive clay pot specialties from its celebrated Chinese restaurants. Guests can savor a variety of regional cuisines, including Beijing-Huaiyang, Cantonese, Taiwanese, Northeastern Chinese, and Shunde, with highlights ranging from premium seafood to cured meats and hearty lamb.



At Blossom Palaces, the Steamed Glutinous Rice with Green Crab in Ginger Sauce takes center stage. The succulent mud crab is paired with aromatic ginger juice and glutinous rice that absorbs the crab's umami essence for a dish brimming with winter warmth.



Waso Cafe serves a sizzling rendition of a Hong Kong classic with its Braised Satay Beef with Noodles in Casserole, where tender Angus beef and noodles are infused with a rich, fragrant satay sauce.



At Putien, the Boiled Crab in Taro Soup combines seasonal crab with aromatic taro, creating a dish that melds Fujian culinary heritage with Southeast Asian flair. The Noodle Kitchen presents the Braised Lamb with Chinese Herbs, a nourishing creation featuring tender lamb simmered with fresh ginseng, ginger, and tonic herbs for a robust, aromatic flavor.



Putien features Boiled Crab in Taro Soup (left) and Fujian Curry Lamb Chop in Clay Pot.

Other must-try creations include Braised Green Crab with Spicy Minced Pork and Turnip Cake at Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun. Braised Duck with Abalone and Ginger at Lugang Cafe. Stewed Lamb Ribs and Grouper with Chinese Herbs at Bei Shan Lou. Braised Soft-Shelled Turtle with Chinese Yam and Hairy Fig at Pang's Kitchen and Braised Mustard Greens with Pork Ribs and Chestnut at Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant.



Late-night winter delicacies including Stewed Lamb Ribs and Grouper with Chinese Herbs from Bei Shan Lou (left) and the Noodle Kitchen presents the Braised Lamb with Chinese Herbs.

Artisanal Cured Meats with Infinite Culinary Creativity



Building on its successful partnerships with local heritage brands like Kong Hing Loong Shrimp Paste and Tong Iec Pak Fa FuiSauces, Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun partners with Long Tin Roast and Preserves, a Macau institution with a 60-year legacy of premium cured meats.



Clay Pot Rice with Preserved Meat, where each grain of rice absorbs the rich flavors of Long Tin's renowned cured meats. Fried Glutinous Rice with Sakura Shrimp and Preserved Meat, a heart-warming dish that pairs delicate shrimp with soft, flavorful rice. Baked Taro and Organic Spinach with Preserved Meat, a nostalgic dish featuring creamy taro enhanced by the savory essence of cured meats.



This winter, Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun collaborates with the 60-year-old local institution “Long Tin Roast and Preserves” to present an irresistible array of Tanka-inspired delicacies.

Authentic Northeastern Hotpot and Barbecue



Bei Shan Lou brings the authentic flavors of Northeastern China to life with its Ningxia Salt Lake Mutton Hotpot and freshly brewed Northeastern Craft Beer, offering diners a one-of-a-kind hotpot experience on cold winter nights. Tender, evenly marbled mutton is paired with fresh mountain mushrooms and an array of sauces, creating the ultimate hotpot feast. It's a perfect way to gather with family and friends, enjoying the warmth and joy of winter together.



For late-night diners, Bei Shan Lou also serves up a Late-Night BBQ every Friday to Sunday from 10 PM to 2 AM. Featuring a selection of premium grilled meats, fresh seafood, and icy craft beer, it's the ultimate pairing for a cozy winter evening.



Bei Shan Lou brings the authentic flavors of Northern China to life with its Ningxia Salt Lake Mutton Hotpot and freshly brewed Northeastern Craft Beer.

For more details about the heartwarming flavors and culinary artistry at Galaxy Macau, please visit

MACAO SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2024 - Renowned as theMacau™ Iintegrated resort (referred to as "Galaxy Macau") continues to redefine culinary excellence with its diverse and innovative offerings. Seamlessly blending tradition and creativity, its restaurants present seasonal specialties year-round, nourishing both the body and the soul. This winter, Galaxy Macau invites guests on a gastronomic journey with an exclusive selection of winter dishes, celebrating the warmth and charm of the season.Nothing embodies the comfort of winter quite like a sizzling clay pot dish. Galaxy Macau's much-loved "Clay Pot Season" makes a highly anticipated return, featuring many distinctive clay pot specialties from its celebrated Chinese restaurants. Guests can savor a variety of regional cuisines, including Beijing-Huaiyang, Cantonese, Taiwanese, Northeastern Chinese, and Shunde, with highlights ranging from premium seafood to cured meats and hearty lamb.At Blossom Palaces, thetakes center stage. The succulent mud crab is paired with aromatic ginger juice and glutinous rice that absorbs the crab's umami essence for a dish brimming with winter warmth.Waso Cafe serves a sizzling rendition of a Hong Kong classic with its, where tender Angus beef and noodles are infused with a rich, fragrant satay sauce.At Putien, thecombines seasonal crab with aromatic taro, creating a dish that melds Fujian culinary heritage with Southeast Asian flair. The Noodle Kitchen presents the, a nourishing creation featuring tender lamb simmered with fresh ginseng, ginger, and tonic herbs for a robust, aromatic flavor.Other must-try creations includeand Turnip Cake at Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun.at Lugang Cafe.at Bei Shan Lou.at Pang's Kitchen andat Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant.Building on its successful partnerships with local heritage brands like Kong Hing Loong Shrimp Paste and Tong Iec Pak Fa FuiSauces, Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun partners with Long Tin Roast and Preserves, a Macau institution with a 60-year legacy of premium cured meats.Crafted by Chef de Cuisine Chan Wai Chun, the curated menu celebrates Macau's vibrant Tanka culture with delicacies like, where each grain of rice absorbs the rich flavors of Long Tin's renowned cured meats., a heart-warming dish that pairs delicate shrimp with soft, flavorful rice., a nostalgic dish featuring creamy taro enhanced by the savory essence of cured meats.Bei Shan Lou brings the authentic flavors of Northeastern China to life with its Ningxia Salt Lake Mutton Hotpot and freshly brewed Northeastern Craft Beer, offering diners a one-of-a-kind hotpot experience on cold winter nights. Tender, evenly marbled mutton is paired with fresh mountain mushrooms and an array of sauces, creating the ultimate hotpot feast. It's a perfect way to gather with family and friends, enjoying the warmth and joy of winter together.For late-night diners, Bei Shan Lou also serves up a Late-Night BBQ every Friday to Sunday from 10 PM to 2 AM. Featuring a selection of premium grilled meats, fresh seafood, and icy craft beer, it's the ultimate pairing for a cozy winter evening.For more details about the heartwarming flavors and culinary artistry at Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com or follow Galaxy Macau on WeChat, Douyin, and Xiaohongshu for the latest updates.

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavors & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavors at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.



