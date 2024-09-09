Group Positions 'Shama Serviced Apartments' as Flagship to Address Long-Term Accommodation Market Demand

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 9 September 2024 - ONYX Hospitality Group , a leading management company renowned for its portfolio of luxury hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and residences across Southeast Asia, has proudly announced its success in solidifying its position as the regional market leader.In response to the growing market, the company is advancing its business with a robust and steady expansion strategy centred on "." The Shama brand stands as the flagship of this strategy, aiming to capture a significant share of the increasingly popular serviced apartment market, both in Thailand and internationally.For more than five decades, ONYX Hospitality Group has been at the forefront of managing luxury hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and residences. The company remains committed to continuous growth and development, driven by its vision of becoming "." Through years of experience and a strong reputation, ONYX has established itself as a leader in the region's hospitality industry.The group has also consistently created outstanding work that is recognised across many countries in the Asia Pacific region. This success is achieved through its diverse portfolio of brands, including Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence, each catering to different market segments. These brands are designed to meet the varied needs of both business and leisure travellers, delivering exceptional experiences with service standards that are internationally acclaimed. ONYX seamlessly blends the excellent hospitality traditions of Asia with the precision of world-class business practices., shared the company's success, stating, "With our commitment to,' ONYX Hospitality Group has consistently focused on delivering exceptional experiences to our guests while fostering strong partnerships with our business allies. Leveraging over 50 years of expertise and a deep understanding of the Southeast Asian tourism industry, we have developed strategies that drive business growth. This approach has earned us not only the trust of our customers but also the confidence of our business partners, enabling us to collaborate and achieve success together."He continued, "Currently, ONYX Hospitality Group manages 46 properties, including luxury hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and residences, under four main brands across Thailand, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Laos. The group has an ambitious plan to expand its portfolio, aiming to manage over 50 hotels and residences by 2025 and targeting 70 by 2028. This strategic expansion is designed to ensure stable growth throughout the entire region."With a diverse portfolio of brands, ONYX Hospitality Group is well-equipped to meet the accommodation needs of travellers from around the world, whether for business or leisure, and both short-term and long-term stays. Each brand offers a unique character, ensuring guests enjoy an impressive and tailored accommodation experience that suits their specific preferences.Amari is a hotel brand dedicated to crafting a special stay in every dimension. This is achieved through elegant architecture and artful decorations that seamlessly blend with the contemporary identity of each local culture, all while embracing the warm and cheerful spirit of Eastern hospitality. Every detail is designed to impress and cater to the diverse needs of guests, whether they are on a relaxing holiday or attending a business meeting, large or small - with comprehensive facilities on offer to cater to this market. Amari's hotels are strategically located in both seaside towns and bustling big cities.OZO is a vibrant hotel brand designed to deliver unlimited happiness and smiles to its guests. On offer is an environment that feels like a vibrant 'playground', sparking joy and catering to fun-loving travellers. Every detail of OZO is thoughtfully crafted, combining practical simplicity with a bright and lively atmosphere, and paired with the playful and energetic service of the OZO staff.Shama is a serviced apartment brand ideal for both long-term and short-term stays. Its spacious rooms are thoughtfully designed to accommodate a variety of needs, from solo business travellers to extended families looking for a home away from home. Shama provides daily amenities and 24/7 hotel-quality care for all residents. Each Shama property is situated in a prime residential area, surrounded by amenities, and features the Shama Social Club—a lifestyle programme designed to foster social interaction and a sense of community. This programme helps travellers feel more at home and connected to their new environment.Oriental Residence is a luxury hotel brand that offers a second home experience in the heart of Bangkok. It features a range of timeless and elegant serviced residences and condominiums, set amidst lush green gardens to create a serene and relaxing atmosphere. While the setting is tranquil, Oriental Residence is strategically located to provide convenient access to the city, making it an ideal base for all types of travel. Additionally, ONYX Hospitality Group operates several other service-related brands, including spas, restaurants, and beverage outlets such as, Breeze spa,, and, all of which exhibit significant growth potential."Shama emerged as a standout brand within ONYX Hospitality Group, featuring over 2,500 units across 20 properties, with a focus in Thailand, where it has experienced a remarkable 200% growth over the past five years. In Hong Kong, Shama has become the leading international serviced apartment provider, with 7 properties in the city. The rising popularity of long-term accommodation is a trend worth keeping an eye on," said Yuthachai."ONYX Hospitality Group plans to expand the Shama serviced apartment brand into several major cities both in Thailand and internationally. In the first three quarters of 2024, Shama Hub Qiantang Hangzhou, China; Shama Hub Metro South, Hong Kong; and Shama Suasana Johor Bahru, Malaysia, opened their doors. Shama has seen impressive growth over the past year. Presently, Shama has properties in 6 locations in Thailand, 7 in Hong Kong, 5 in China, and 2 in Malaysia. ONYX Hospitality Group is committed to expanding the Shama brand both locally and globally to address the significantly growing demand for long-term accommodation. In addition to the Shama brand of serviced apartments, ONYX Hospitality Group is dedicated to expanding its Amari, OZO, and Oriental Residence brands. Upcoming launches include Amari Colombo in Sri Lanka and Amari Vientiane in Laos. Additionally, Oriental Residence Bangkok will be joining the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) collection.

