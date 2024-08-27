SONGKHLA, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2024Calling all visitors to immerse themselves in the charm of Hat Yai city during, which will transform the historic district and Niphat Uthit 1 Road (Sino-European Building Sai 1) into a lively and colorful space filled with art and music. Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, including mini-concerts featuring renowned artists such as Paradox, Musketeers, and Lomosonic. There will also be workshops, beautifully decorated photo spots, and a wide selection of delicious food from famous street food vendors. All activities are free of charge from August 30 to September 1, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., stated that a significant 70% of Malaysian tourists enter Thailand via land borders, with Songkhla, Betong, and Satun being the primary and rapidly growing checkpoints. In particular, Hat Yai in Songkhla province is a highly popular destination for Malaysian tourists due to its convenient accessibility by both air and land transportation, including trains.added that The extension of the exemption of the Immigration Form T.M.6 at Sadao checkpoint in Songkhla further streamlines the land entry process. TAT projects that by August 2024, a total of 3.2 million Malaysian tourists will have visited Thailand, making Malaysia the second-largest source market after China. For 2024, TAT has set an ambitious target of attracting over 5 million Malaysian tourists, generating more than 150 billion baht in revenue.event offers a unique opportunity for art, music, and travel enthusiasts to explore Hat Yai, Songkhla Province. The Tourism Authority of Thailand hopes this event will contribute to Thailand's image and to boost the local economy and promote Southern Thailand tourism as part of thepolicy. This initiative aims to reinforce Thailand's role as a leading tourism hub in Asia and strengthen cooperation with neighboring countries, and competitiveness as a global travel destination.In addition, tourists will have the opportunity to shop for special deals on accommodations and travel packages, along with a variety of promotional discounts throughout September 2024 via thewebsite and application.For more details, please visit the Trip.com website and application, or the Amazing Thailand Facebook page at Amazing Thailand ( https://facebook.com/AmazingThailand) For further inquiries, contact the TAT Contact Center at 1672.Hashtag: #TAT

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.