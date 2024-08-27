BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media Outreach Newswire - 27 August 2024 - For travellers seeking the perfect stopover in Bangkok, Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok offers an unmatched blend of convenience, comfort, and connectivity, located a short stroll from Don Mueang International Airport, accessible via an overhead walkway.Part of ONYX Hospitality Group 's Amari collection of hotels and resorts, the property is ideal for those catching an early morning flight or needing a restful pause between journeys - with rooms starting atNot just a place to unwind, Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok acts as a gateway to exploring Thailand's diverse regions and iconic sights. As Thailand's second-largest airport, Don Mueang International Airport is a key hub for domestic travel, offering convenient connections to popular destinations such as Phuket, Krabi, and Chiang Mai. Additionally, travellers can easily connect to international destinations like Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Vientiane making it the perfect base to refresh before an onward adventure.With 429 spacious guest rooms and suites, Amari Don Muang is designed to be a sanctuary for travellers, a relaxing oasis amidst the travel hustle. Each room features floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light, offering stunning views and a warm, welcoming ambiance. Whether for solo travellers or families, leisure or business, there are a variety of room types designed to meet every need, each featuring Thai-inspired décor and modern amenities to ensure maximum comfort.Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok is just a 45-minute train ride or taxi journey from the heart of Bangkok, allowing travellers to make the most of their stopover, or plan a longer stay in the city. With quick access to the city's vibrant shopping, dining, and cultural attractions, guests can easily explore and experience Bangkok, maximising even a limited time frame. Nearby, guests can visit popular destinations such as IMPACT Arena Muang Thong Thani, Future Park Shopping Mall, and the famous Chatuchak Weekend Market. For golf enthusiasts, there are several courses close by.Back at the hotel, guests can unwind in the hotel's lush gardens or stay active at the FIT Centre, particularly useful for unwinding in between flights. For refreshing relaxation, the outdoor pool offers a serene setting for a revitalising dip, whilst The Oasis Poolside café and bar serves refreshments and light bites.Dining at Amari Don Muang is a culinary adventure in itself. Zeppelin, overlooking the hotel's lush gardens, offers a bright and welcoming atmosphere with a wide range of international and Asian specialties. The Corner provides a chic, modern Thai setting with live music, offering a selection of exquisite Thai and international cuisine.Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok is dedicated to sustainability and delivering exceptional guest experiences. The hotel has been recognised at the prestigious 'Haute Grandeur Global Awards', receiving accolades including 'Best Airport Hotel in Asia', 'Best Sustainable Hotel in Thailand', and 'Best Eco-Friendly Hotel in Thailand'. Guests can enjoy dishes made with fresh vegetables grown in the hotel's organic gardens, reflecting a commitment to reducing environmental impact while enhancing taste and nutritional value.Hashtag: #amari #onyx

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.