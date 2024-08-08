Harbin Sun Island Scenic Area

Visitors have fun at an indoor ice and snow theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 6, 2024.

HARBIN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 August 2024 - In the scorching summer, many parts of China are hit by high temperatures and extreme heat. Heilongjiang Province, with its cool and pleasant climate and rich tourism resources, continues the popularity of winter tourism.To extend the "joy" of winter throughout the four seasons, Harbin Ice and Snow World has launched the Dream Ice and Snow Pavilion, using real ice and snow to build an indoor ice and snow kingdom.Guangdong tourist Xu Xiaotong said that she was unable to visit "Erbin" in the last ice and snow season due to work reasons. When she heard that the Dream Ice and Snow Pavilion of Harbin Ice and Snow World would be open this summer, she couldn't wait to buy a plane ticket to Harbin.Walking into the Dream Ice and Snow Pavilion, it feels like a second's jump into winter. The lifelike ice sculptures and snow scenes, as well as the dazzling light and shadow experience, are eye-catching. "I didn't expect to see such beautiful ice sculptures in the summer, it's really worth the trip!" said Xu Xiaotong.Heilongjiang's winter is famous for its ice and snow, and summer tourism is equally wonderful. Large farmlands, large lakes, and large wetlands all show the magnificent scenery of the north. "The North Pole of China" and "The East Pole of China" make countless backpackers yearn for the distance."I'm so excited to see the first ray of sunshine of the motherland!" Tourists climbed the Dongji Pavilion in Fuyuan City, Heilongjiang Province, to watch the sunrise, and the magnificent scenery of the city, river, forest, river, and fields are all in sight.Fuyuan City is located at the easternmost end of China's land, with the Heilongjiang and Ussuri rivers passing by, and it is the place that welcomes the sun into the motherland first, known as "The East Pole of China."In the summer, the Shell Beach Campsite not far from Dongji Square in Fuyuan City is lively. Tourists from all over the country enjoy their leisure time in the accommodation area, barbecue area, green space activity area, beach leisure area, and fishing exclusive area of the campsite.Heilongjiang has China's largest contiguous forest. In the scorching summer, walking into the Greater and Lesser Xing'an Mountains, breathing the fresh air of the natural "oxygen bar", you can also participate in outdoor activities such as mountain climbing, hiking, and rafting to escape the heat and relax."Walking into the forest sea, it feels like coming to a paradise." Fang Fang, a tourist from Fujian, and her friends came to Yichun City, Heilongjiang Province for a visit, and the local comfortable climate surprised her.At present, Heilongjiang is committed to continuing the momentum of ice and snow tourism, expanding the "summer escape +" industrial chain, promoting the full development of characteristic cultural tourism in the whole region and all seasons, and creating a summer escape destination, ice and snow tourism destination, and an ice and snow economy highland.

