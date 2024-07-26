

Open Pit

Model Hat



Resource Category



Tonnage

Average Grade

Metal Content

CuEq

Cu

Co

Au

Ag

CuEq

Cu

Co

Au

Ag

Mt

%

%

%

g/t

g/t

million lb

million lb

million lb

thousand oz

thousand oz

In Pit

Indicated

150

0.408

0.221

0.008

0.19

0.42

1,353

733

28

929

2,045

Inferred

477

0.344

0.185

0.009

0.15

0.49

3,619

1,945

91

2,328

7,575



OP model

Category

CuEq

cut-off grade

Cumulative Tonnage

Weighted Average Value

Cumulative Material Content

CuEq

Cu

Co

Au

Ag

CuEq

Cu

Co

Au

Ag

%

Million Tonnes

%

%

%

g/t

g/t

million lb

million lb

million lb

thousand oz

thousand oz

In Pit

Indicated

0.1

217.17

0.33

0.172

0.008

0.16

0.37

1576

824

38

1086

2591

0.12

205.60

0.34

0.180

0.008

0.16

0.38

1547

814

36

1067

2515

0.14

192.39

0.36

0.188

0.008

0.17

0.39

1509

799

34

1040

2417

0.16

178.31

0.37

0.198

0.008

0.18

0.40

1463

780

32

1008

2300

0.18

164.32

0.39

0.209

0.008

0.18

0.41

1410

758

30

971

2179

0.2

150.49

0.41

0.221

0.008

0.19

0.42

1353

733

28

929

2045

0.3

92.83

0.51

0.285

0.009

0.24

0.48

1039

584

18

707

1421

0.4

55.91

0.61

0.354

0.009

0.28

0.53

758

437

12

510

960

0.5

34.27

0.72

0.425

0.010

0.33

0.59

545

321

8

361

651

0.6

21.16

0.83

0.498

0.011

0.37

0.65

387

232

5

253

441

0.8

8.14

1.06

0.659

0.012

0.46

0.79

191

118

2

119

208

Inferred

0.1

903.19

0.25

0.129

0.008

0.11

0.42

5008

2559

153

3194

12312

0.12

812.65

0.27

0.138

0.008

0.12

0.44

4789

2471

141

3060

11493

0.14

722.77

0.28

0.148

0.008

0.12

0.45

4531

2364

129

2899

10571

0.16

634.85

0.30

0.160

0.008

0.13

0.47

4240

2236

116

2716

9570

0.18

550.39

0.32

0.172

0.008

0.14

0.48

3924

2091

103

2517

8536

0.2

477.38

0.34

0.185

0.009

0.15

0.49

3619

1945

91

2328

7575

0.3

223.56

0.46

0.254

0.010

0.21

0.52

2252

1251

47

1477

3762

0.4

111.17

0.57

0.323

0.010

0.26

0.52

1403

792

25

940

1872

0.5

59.97

0.68

0.389

0.011

0.32

0.52

902

514

15

612

1011

0.6

33.98

0.79

0.452

0.012

0.37

0.53

590

339

9

404

582

0.8

11.16

1.01

0.584

0.013

0.48

0.56

247

144

3

172

202



3

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2024 - Doubleview Gold Corp (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of its 100% owned polymetallic Hat porphyry project ("Hat"), located in northwestern British Columbia. With major content of Copper, Gold, Cobalt as well as the potential of Scandium, Hat can become an important source of critical minerals.Farshad Shirvani, president & CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp commented, "Year by year, the size of the deposit was increased by very targeted drilling, bringing it to a footprint of about 1.5km x 1.38km. I appreciate my technical and management team in this endeavor. We've discovered numerous additional elements within the Hat deposit that will soon be unveiled, each further showcasing the deposit's uniqueness and enhancing the resource."Au price US$/oz: 1,900; Ag price US$/oz: 24; Cu price US$/lb: 4; Co price US$/lb: 22; Au recovery: 89.0%; Ag recovery: 68.0%; Cu recovery: 84.0%; Co recovery: 78.0%; Mining cost US$/t (OP): 2.5; Processing Cost US$/t: 6; G&A Cost US$/t: 2CuEq in % = ([Ag grade_ppm] *24*0.68/31.1035 + [Au grade_ppm] *1900*.89/31.1035 + 0.0001* [Co grade_ppm] *22*0.78*22.0462 + 0.0001* [Cu grade_ppm] *4*0.84*22.0462)/(4*22.0462*0.84). Scandium is not part of the copper equivalent calculation.1) The parameters used for the resource estimate determined that the cut-off grade for the Hat deposit was 0.14% CuEq for the MRE. However, to further fulfill the criteria for an MRE to meet the definition of potentially economic extraction, Doubleview has used an open pit highlighted cut-off grade of 0.20% CuEq to report the initial basecase mineral resources.2) The reported quantities and grade estimates at different cut-off grades are presented for the sole purpose of demonstrating the sensitivity of the mineral resource model to varying CuEq cut-off grades. Micon's QP has reviewed the varying CuEq cut-off grades used in the sensitivity analysis, and it is the opinion of the QP that they meet the test for reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction given the potential variability of the parameters used to determine the cut-off grades.Scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) Sc. The scandium potential is confined solely to the resource blocks that meet a cut-off grade of 0.2% CuEq within the open pit shell that defines the extent of the MRE. Any mineralized blocks outside the pitshell were not considered to be part of the scandium potential.1. The scandium potential is confined to the resource blocks that meet a cut-off grade of 0.2% CuEq within the open pit shell that defines the extent of the MRE.2. Preliminary Metallurgical test work focused on producing a high-gold, low-cobalt copper concentrate and a low-gold, high-cobalt pyrite concentrate. Scandium is primarily associated with pyroxene and amphibole gangue minerals and reports to flotation tails. Tests have demonstrated that scandium can be extracted from tailings using sulphuric acid at elevated temperature as a lixiviant. Test work has also shown that scandium can be separated into an intermediate scandium - aluminium product that can be processed further for the recovery of a scandium oxide product. Separation of scandium and aluminum is the focus of the next phase of test work. The concept being developed is that the pyrite concentrate can be developed as a source of acid for both cobalt and scandium recovery.Open Pit Plan and Block ModelTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Open Pit Section and Block ModelTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:The Hat Claims property consists of ten mineral tenures covering 5,200 hectares located north of the Golden Bear mine road in northwest BC. For additional information please visit www.doubleview.ca The MRE was prepared by Micon in accordance with CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. A Technical Report in support of the MRE will be filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) within 45 days.William J. Lewis P.Geo., and Chitrali Sarkar M.Sc., P.Geo., of Micon are the QPs for the MRE and have reviewed and approved the technical disclosure relating to the MRE contained in this news release. Both Mr. Lewis and Ms. Sarkar are independent of Doubleview.EUR ING Andrew Carter B.Sc. CEng. MIMMM QMR, MSAIMM SME of Tetra Tech, Geo-Environment & Mining Services is Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the HAT Project Metallurgical Studies as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is independent of Doubleview.Doubleview Gold Corp, a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium and silver, collectively critical minerals, properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks.For further information please contact:Doubleview Gold CorpVancouver, BC Farshad ShirvaniPresident & CEOT: (604) 678-9587E: [email protected]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.