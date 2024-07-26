





In previous years, some GPSNR members expressed concerns about the redundant efforts required to generate reports for multiple downstream customers, who requested the reports in different formats.

As a solution, Agridence was appointed by GPSNR as a service provider and developed an online form for users to log in, work on the form, and submit it with a click of a button. Data will then be consolidated in a consistent format to reduce efforts in re-formatting data into a single file for data aggregation.



"Agridence has developed an intuitive digital form that consolidates the reporting process onto one efficient platform. We hope this will help in ensuring a smooth data collection process without duplication and multiple formats. Their ongoing commitment to enhancing usability and meeting our members' needs have made the collaboration fruitful," said GPSNR Platform Director Stefano Savi.



In 2024, Agridence has upgraded its product for use, by GPSNR and all its members to further streamline the reporting process. Through this exercise, the platform provides suppliers and upstream companies with the following key features:



Prefilling of data to copy and paste the same response to the respective recipients, reducing any duplicated efforts for reporting Ensuring data confidentiality in the users' responses Allowing members to manage and assign their upstream suppliers with the relevant forms User-friendly and intuitive form to capture data easier than an excel sheet Submission tracking dashboard, to allow members to monitor the progress of their suppliers' submissions and download their responses

"Using Agridence's Reporting Requirements product has enhanced our sustainability reporting efficiency, allowing us to streamline our data collection process", stated Sumitomo, an RR user.



As part of Agridence's service agreement with GPSNR, only selected GPSNR Secretariat staff can access the data, in accordance with the permission settings set by GPSNR.







"As a former user of this platform feature in my previous role, I experienced its significant benefits first-hand. I am delighted that GPSNR has adopted the RR product, and I am confident it will deliver substantial value to its members." said Ulrich Antoni, Managing Director, ARPL.





As an ISO 27001-certified company, Agridence has set precautionary measures to maintain the integrity of the data in line with security policies and data confidentiality to prevent the misuse of the data.



Agridence

Founded and based in Singapore, Agridence brings you the future of commodities trading. We are at the forefront of digitalising the agri-commodities supply chain across the globe to create a data-enriched and technology-powered ecosystem. This digital transformation enables deeper analysis of the supply chain to uncover environmental, social and financial risks allowing targeted interventions.









At Agridence, we use technology to enable data transparency and strengthen trust. We provide industry intelligence and insights to empower our customers to make smarter decisions. We strive to identify issues and deliver solutions that will redefine how commodities are produced and traded.

Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR)

The Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR) is an international membership driven platform set up to define sustainability for the natural rubber value chain. It brings together various stakeholders to a common ground based on fairness, equity and environmental sustainability. Membership is diverse and is open to everyone in the natural rubber industry. 60% of the world's natural rubber demand already finds membership in the GPSNR.





