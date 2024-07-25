FTLife Officially Renamed CTF Life

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 July 2024 - FTLife Insurance Company Limited ("FTLife") today announced that it has officially changed its name to) and revealed its new brand identity, further leveraging the diverse conglomerate of Chow Tai Fook Group ("the Group") to create value beyond insurance.CTF Life's Chief Executive Officer Man Kit Ip, alongside the company's management team and event ambassador Linda Chung, famous actress and singer in Hong Kong, officially unveiled the new brand identity today at a ceremony held in "The GalaMuse", CTF Life's concept centre., said: "The launch of the new brand marks a new milestone in the company's development. With a near 40-year legacy, CTF Life is among the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. With our new brand identity and unique positioning, we will further strengthen our collaboration with the diverse conglomerate of the Group, leveraging its robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe to continue to expand our service network and optimise our products and services. We aspire to become a leading insurance company in the Greater Bay Area."added,"With the brand promise of creating value beyond insurance, we are dedicated to supporting customers and their loved ones in navigating life's journey with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences."The company announced its plan to change its name to CTF Life in April. Since then it has received positive feedback from customers and partners. CTF Life remains committed to achieving collaborative success and sustainable growth together with all stakeholders. This name change will not affect its model of collaborating with business partners or its day-to-day management and operation of existing policies, including protection, benefits, fees and returns.Hashtag: #CTFLife

