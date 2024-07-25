2

MOUNTAIN ZONE Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) P 2 O 5 (%) TiO 2 (%) Fe 2 O 3 T (%) BL-24-46 155.2 177.6 22.4 14.33 5.83 28.28 BL-24-48 32.0 39.65 7.65 15.01 2.59 19.17 BL-24-51 70.0 111.0 41.0 7.72 1.88 16.09 BL-24-53 70.1 132.4 62.3 9.50 4.12 28.45 BL-24-53 154.1 246.0 91.9 6.92 3.50 20.08 BL-24-56 6.5 99.0 92.5 11.82 5.29 30.96 BL-24-56 123.0 162.0 39.0 8.43 3.18 17.56 BL-24-59 6.55 59.4 52.85 12.44 5.65 33.60 BL-24-62 69.0 144.65 75.65 9.97 3.66 20.71 BL-24-64 3.0 42.0 39.0 9.06 4.11 25.45 BL-24-67 3.0 87.0 84.0 11.85 5.09 32.49 BL-24-69 29.0 65.1 36.1 9.81 3.26 22.36 BL-24-74 82.0 102.3 20.3 10.30 4.28 19.01 BL-24-76 49.0 64.25 15.3 11.27 4.40 24.29 BL-24-78 47.55 102.7 55.15 8.72 3.18 19.87 BL-24-80 2.4 74.55 72.15 6.59 2.37 16.23 BL-24-82 6.0 83.7 77.7 11.07 3.28 18.63 BL-24-85 102.0 134.0 32.0 11.54 4.28 25.80 BL-24-90 6.0 90.0 84.0 10.15 2.82 21.43 BL-24-92 15.0 192.0 177.0 8.13 3.89 22.49 BL-24-94 51.0 150.0 99.0 11.38 3.98 25.37 BL-24-95 6.0 162.0 156.0 8.90 4.14 20.97 BL-24-98 18.0 33.0 15.0 4.62 2.24 12.74 BL-24-102 180.0 231.0 51.0 7.53 3.01 19.84 BL-24-104 6.0 93.0 87.0 8.43 4.35 22.30

NORTHERN ZONE Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) P 2 O 5 (%) TiO 2 (%) Fe 2 O 3 T (%) BL-23-01 131.9 215.4 83.5 7.82 4.16 27.13 BL-23-02 143.75 201.0 57.3 8.35 3.38 23.68 BL-23-03 13.8 78.0 64.2 8.43 4.37 28.17 BL-23-03 143.0 201.0 58.0 3.94 3.03 19.58 BL-23-04 4.8 76.7 71.9 4.28 2.78 15.29 BL-23-05 105.15 222.0 116.85 4.45 2.90 21.16 BL-23-06 7.3 66.8 59.5 6.55 4.41 27.72 BL-23-06 201.0 295.25 94.25 6.10 3.70 25.55 BL-23-07 53.5 195.7 142.2 4.62 3.67 21.46 BL-23-08 62.65 94.1 31.45 5.89 2.73 14.93 BL-23-09 39.0 91.75 52.75 4.45 3.11 20.13 BL-23-10 74.15 159.0 84.9 4.57 2.65 17.63 BL-23-10 252.2 311.0 58.8 7.14 3.30 24.05 BL-23-18 55.9 141.45 85.55 8.75 4.18 28.82 BL-23-19 197.4 308.2 110.8 7.02 3.30 25.46 BL-23-20 56.2 102.3 46.1 4.48 2.73 19.65 BL-23-21 122.85 255.0 132.15 6.75 3.94 24.37 BL-24-22 195.0 259.0 64.0 5.80 2.94 21.04 BL-24-23 21.0 175.1 154.1 7.02 4.40 27.34 BL-24-26 6.9 96.0 89.1 9.44 3.92 27.59 BL-24-27 138.0 189.0 51.0 4.41 3.05 20.62 BL-24-29 99.0 276.0 177.0 4.46 3.63 22.85 BL-24-31 119.85 213.8 93.95 7.16 3.49 18.76 BL-24-32 159.0 228.0 69.0 5.51 3.82 24.60 BL-24-34 93.0 192.0 99.0 6.34 2.74 20.09 BL-24-36 234.0 342.0 108.0 6.83 4.33 28.34 BL-24-38 No significant results BL-24-39 102.0 150.0 48.0 5.51 2.20 16.64 BL-24-40 186.0 274.2 88.2 7.76 2.86 21.87 BL-24-42 6.6 188.7 182.1 5.04 3.09 17.77 BL-24-44 192.4 283.0 90.6 7.48 3.38 23.64 BL-24-105 132.0 144.65 12.65 5.12 2.38 17.53 BL-24-107 29.1 132.25 103.15 7.67 4.19 25.71 BL-24-107 217.1 360.0 142.9 8.86 4.47 30.20 BL-24-109 6.9 49.4 42.5 10.12 4.80 28.55 BL-24-116 256.0 304.0 48.0 7.46 3.95 22.77 BL-24-119 6.0 57.5 51.5 6.00 4.07 24.82

SOUTHERN ZONE Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) P 2 O 5 (%) TiO 2 (%) Fe 2 O 3 T (%) BL-23-11 24.1 36.3 12.2 4.81 0.32 10.15 BL-23-12 53.1 182.3 129.2 4.83 2.95 18.39 BL-23-13 139.6 225.0 85.4 4.08 2.58 13.39 BL-23-14 18.0 151.5 133.5 5.00 4.15 27.17 BL-23-15 50.0 183.7 133.7 4.52 3.40 20.05 BL-23-16 36.1 64.8 28.7 7.60 3.88 22.09 BL-23-16 97.0 131.5 34.5 9.99 5.50 29.83 BL-23-17 13.0 79.0 66.0 2.59 2.15 12.84 BL-24-24 61.3 190.9 129.6 5.22 3.63 22.32 BL-24-25 74.2 117.0 42.8 9.89 3.54 28.65 BL-24-28 73.25 152.2 78.95 5.48 4.07 24.68 BL-24-30 33.0 78.65 45.65 4.28 2.97 19.83 BL-24-33 3.8 110.0 106.2 5.00 3.70 21.19 BL-24-35 212.5 253.7 41.2 6.25 3.44 19.55 BL-24-37 84.0 126.0 42.0 6.03 4.47 28.57 BL-24-41 96.0 141.0 45.0 5.18 3.08 17.68 BL-24-43 111.0 369.0 258.0 5.41 4.33 22.19 BL-24-45 22.0 60.0 38.0 7.97 3.15 20.54 BL-24-47 153.0 304.0 151.0 3.89 3.36 19.51 BL-24-49 72.5 105.5 33.0 8.65 3.77 24.05 BL-24-50 4.2 93.0 88.8 5.90 4.14 23.62 BL-24-52 204.0 247.7 43.7 7.04 3.62 24.50 BL-24-54 61.1 101.1 40.0 9.18 4.80 28.16 BL-24-55 4.0 194.8 190.8 4.60 3.64 19.83 BL-24-57 183.9 194.0 10.1 6.58 3.86 22.58 BL-24-58 81.0 144.0 63.0 4.02 3.46 18.82 BL-24-60 3.7 197.7 194.0 5.21 3.81 22.50 BL-24-61 No significant results BL-24-63 37.7 297.0 259.3 5.21 3.80 21.65 BL-24-70 73.6 148.0 74.4 4.27 3.49 20.55 BL-24-71 73.3 174.9 101.6 4.76 3.52 19.60 BL-24-72 196.0 305.0 109.0 4.72 3.70 21.26 BL-24-73 195.2 366.0 170.8 5.23 4.13 22.38 BL-24-75 118.2 135.0 16.8 6.01 4.34 26.65 BL-24-77 174.0 360.0 186.0 4.53 3.23 19.64 BL-24-79 No significant results BL-24-81 190.15 265.3 75.15 5.05 3.61 20.30 BL-24-83 5.0 216.6 211.6 5.81 3.52 24.00 BL-24-84 205.9 283.0 77.1 8.41 4.14 22.75 BL-24-86 9.3 44.55 35.25 6.24 4.46 23.61 BL-24-87 173.6 198.0 24.4 7.12 5.57 28.79 BL-24-88 219.0 363.0 144.0 7.18 4.61 31.02 BL-24-89 233.0 345.0 112.0 5.99 4.67 25.64 BL-24-91 84.0 129.0 45.0 7.63 4.05 24.55 BL-24-93 132.0 349.4 217.4 4.92 4.08 21.90 BL-24-96 66.0 78.0 12.0 9.19 3.46 21.77 BL-24-97 12.0 97.5 85.5 5.79 4.67 26.73 BL-24-99 92.0 122.5 30.5 7.25 4.03 24.94 BL-24-100 6.8 76.4 69.6 4.88 3.91 23.08 BL-24-101 82.0 103.5 21.5 5.32 3.58 15.79 BL-24-103 21.2 93.0 71.8 5.05 3.20 21.08 BL-24-106 6.0 51.0 45.0 4.57 3.21 16.61 BL-24-108 6.0 26.9 20.9 10.47 5.62 34.41 BL-24-110 5.35 41.3 36.0 5.74 3.91 21.14 BL-24-111 7.0 238.4 231.4 4.96 3.13 17.81 BL-24-112 38.0 159.0 121.0 4.73 3.81 20.83 BL-24-112 182.5 278.0 95.5 7.38 3.92 22.85 BL-24-113 171.0 256.65 85.65 6.36 2.88 16.48 BL-24-114 173.0 279.0 106.0 5.25 3.70 22.65 BL-24-115 10.85 46.0 35.15 5.40 3.24 18.32 BL-24-117 No significant results BL-24-118 143.75 176.0 32.3 5.00 3.75 16.81 BL-24-120 73.0 133.75 60.8 4.20 2.65 15.51

Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2024 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTC: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that all results from its drilling program at its Bégin-Lamarche project are now available.The 99 hole drill program totaling 25,929 m completed on its Bégin-Lamarche project has uncovered a significant high-quality igneous phosphate deposit. The drilling has shown continuous phosphate mineralization over a length of 2,400 m spread across 3 mineralized zones. A NI 43-101 resource estimate is now underway and will be immediately followed by a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA")."This drilling campaign has confirmed the presence of a high-quality igneous phosphate deposit in-line with expectation and in a logistically-favourable mining area at just 70 km from the deep-water port of Saguenay, Quebec," said John Passalacqua, CEO of First Phosphate. "We have already initiated a 43-101 resource estimate, which will be available in the coming months which will be immediately followed by a PEA."A total of 23 drill holes were completed in the Mountain Zone totaling 5,023 m. The Mountain Zone shows grades of more than 10% Pover widths ranging from 7 m to 99 m. The phosphate mineralized zones in the Mountain Zone reach a thickness of 177 m (Table 1). The Mountain Zone contains several veins of massive apatite of up to 2 meters thick. The Mountain Zone has been drilled over a total length of 250 m to date. This zone begins to merge (from the Southwest) with the Northern Zone (Figure 1) where a phosphate mineralized envelope (500 m thick) has been delineated by 19 drill holes totaling 4,831 m (Table 2). This zone further consists of 5 individual layers ranging from 60 m to 100 m in thickness from the surface continuing to a depth of 300 m. The total length of the Mountain Zone and the Northern Zone is approximately 600 m. The Mountain and Northern Zones remain open at depth.The Southern Zone was drilled at 100 m spaced sections over a length of 1,700 m by 57 drill holes totaling 15,219 m. Results from the Southern Zone show continuous widths of over 100 m of phosphate mineralization (Table 3). The Southern Zone remains open at depth.Detailed results for the 2023 and 2024 drill programs are available at:July 10, 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/10_juillet_2024

May 14. 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/May_14_2024

April 23. 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/April_23_2024 April 2. 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/drilling-2m-vein-of-massive-apatite

March 19. 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/initial-assay-results

The sampling of, and assay data from, the drill core is monitored through the Company's implementation of a quality assurance - quality control (QA-QC) program designed to the CIM Mineral Exploration Best Practices Guidelines.A formal chain-of-custody procedure was adopted for security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory. Drill core (NQ size) is logged and samples are selected by Laurentia Exploration Inc. geologists and sawn in half with a diamond saw at the project site. Half of the core is retained at the site for reference purposes. Sample intervals may vary from 0.5 to 3 metres in length depending on the geological observations. A blank and a standard are inserted at the beginning of each sample batch, usually one complete hole, and a blank and a standard are then inserted alternatively each 10 samples. Half-core samples are packaged and sent by ground transportation in sealed rice bags to an independent laboratory, Activation Laboratories Ltd. of Ancaster, Ontario (ISO/IEC 17025:2005 with CAN-P-1579). The core samples are crushed up to 80% passing 2mm (10 mesh), riffle split 250 g and pulverized (mild steel) to 95% passing -200 mesh. Each sample is analyzed for whole rock analysis (code 4B) for 10 major oxides and 7 trace elements by lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion of 3g of material and analyze by ICP-OES. The laboratory has its own QA/QC protocols.The scientific and technical disclosure for First Phosphate included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is Chief Geologist of First Phosphate and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 -("NI 43-101").First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material ("CAM") for the lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, at full ESG standard and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP CAM emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 sq. km of royalty-free district-scale land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.

