BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 July 2024 - On the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King's 72nd birthday anniversary on July 28, 2024, the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Culture, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya have organized an opera performance of "Madama Butterfly" on Tuesday, July 23, and Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at the Main Auditorium, Thailand Cultural Centre.Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, the foundation's patron, has envisioned the foundation organizing the opera "Madama Butterfly," composed by Italian Giacomo Puccini with Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. This opera tells the tragic love story of a Japanese geisha and an American naval officer, highlighting themes of love and honor. Premiered at La Scala in Milan, Italy, in 1904, it remains one of the world's most frequently performed operas.For this performance, Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari serves as Executive Producer, selecting the cast from Opera Production in Vienna. Auditions were held for roles such as Mother, Aunt, Cousin, Geishas, Relative and Servants, and chorus members. The entire wardrobe for the production has been newly designed, with Her Royal Highness herself designing 14 costumes for the nine main characters: Cio-Cio San (the heroine), Pinkerton (the hero), Suzuki (the maid), Yamadori (the prince), Kate Pinkerton (the new wife), Bonzo (the Japanese priest), Goro (the matchmaker), Sharpless (the hero's friend), and the Commissario (the Japanese nobleman). An additional 40 costumes were designed by the SIRIVANNAVARI team under her direction.The cast from Opera Production includes leading European opera singers such as Viktorija Miskunaite and Laura del Rio (Soprano) as Madama Butterfly, Gianluca Terranova (Tenor) as B.F. Pinkerton, Alissandra Volpe (Mezzo-Soprano) as Suzuki, Massimo Cavalletti (Baritone) as Sharpless, and Orlando Polidoro (Tenor). They are joined by three renowned Thai opera singers. The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra will perform, conducted by German conductor Valentin Egel.Ratiros Chulachart, Vice President of Iris 2005 Co., Ltd., and executive of the SIRIVANNAVARI brand, stated, "The SIRIVANNAVARI brand, founded and creatively directed by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari, is honored to be part of this world-class opera performance in celebration of this auspicious royal birthday. It is the first high-end fashion brand in East Asia to design costumes for a world-class opera ensemble. This is a pinnacle of cultural expression that spans over a century. The design concept incorporates both Western and Eastern elements, referencing traditional Japanese attire and historical military uniforms with contemporary interpretations. Colors, embroidery, and symbolic patterns convey stories of love, sorrow, and the passage of time, dramatized perfectly with RBSO's grand music, powerful vocals, and world-class stage production."The SIRIVANNAVARI brand, through its designer, has created 14 costumes for the nine main characters, blending traditional Japanese and Western styles. For the Japanese female characters, the design adapts pieces from the Spring/Summer 2022 "Rise of Asia" collection, inspired by Japanese culture's golden age. These designs are enhanced for stage presence with reflective embroidery, voluminous skirts, and traditional layering, referencing geisha and traditional village attire. Western female characters' costumes are contemporary with added symbolic elements like color and pattern to represent characters' age and personality. For example, the Japanese heroine's costumes use soft tones, while the new Western wife's costumes are in darker shades with structured designs, incorporating symbolic embroidery like peonies and cherry blossoms for the Japanese heroine and roses for the Western wife.Men's costumes are divided into Western and Japanese groups. Western male characters wear traditional suits with elements of naval uniforms made from linen, reflecting the American naval officer's journey to Asia. These designs feature newly created elements like sleeve bands, buttons, and insignia, allowing the audience to infer character backgrounds. Japanese male characters' costumes are also adapted from the "Rise of Asia" collection, combining traditional Japanese aesthetics with modern interpretations through structure, pattern, and technique. Supporting cast costumes, such as for the chorus, are designed in white to serve as a backdrop for the stage. The stage design, directed by the designer, incorporates modern elements with symbolic meanings. The opening scene features a tree symbolizing Japan, with the hero and heroine meeting in summer, when cherry blossoms are budding. The tree's leaves fall in autumn and bloom again in spring, reflecting Japanese charm with a modern twist to enhance the opera's atmosphere. Lighting plays a significant role in drawing the audience's emotions.

