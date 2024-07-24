Cost-efficient, high-performance computing for small business needs

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 July 2024 - ASUS today announced an all-new range of servers, workstations and motherboards driven by the power of AMD EPYC™ 4004 CPUs – heralding next-level performance and density. The new offerings include: ASUS Pro ER100A B6, a compact, 1U rack server;ASUS ExpertCenter Pro ET500A B6, a power-efficient Zen 4 workstation, ASUS Pro WS 665-ACE , a resilient ATX workstation motherboard; and ASUS Pro WS 600M-CL, a compact, chipset-less mATX motherboard for workstation applications.Engineered specifically for the dynamic needs of small businesses and hosted IT service providers, these business-grade platforms empower high-performance computing in diverse forms, from ready-to-roll workstations to powerful motherboards. Ideal for a variety of applications, from cloud services to dedicated hosting or content delivery, ASUS equipment with AMD EPYC 4004-series processors ensure that that evolving business operations are powered by the performance the modern world demands – and backed by the ASUS expertise enterprise expects.Next-generation AMD EPYC 4004 processors harness the trusted, resilient Zen 4 core architecture to effortlessly handle compute-intensive workloads while providing the flexibility needed for applications where performance, productivity and efficiency are critical. With new low-core-count options, optimized for single-socket configurations, and support for dual-channel DDR5 memory and up to 28 lanes of PCIe® 5.0 connectivity, powerful EPYC 4004 processors deliver server-grade reliability in an affordable package – minimizing system-level configuration costs and reducing energy consumption to deliver lower overall total costs of ownership.The productivity of high-performance, server-grade ASUS hardware helps growing businesses achieve their goals, offering practical performance and scalability for the everyday needs of small and medium businesses (SMBs). Ease of use is ensured by running business software quickly and reliably on high-performance enterprise-class, server-grade hardware that's easy to deploy out of the box, with x86 compatibility enabling efficient infrastructure building without wholesale software changes – making AMD EPYC 4004-powered ASUS hardware the ideal choice for on-premises and dedicated hosting deployments.Applications for the latest EPYC 4004-powered ASUS hardware are many and varied, and empower modern businesses with cost-effective server solutions designed to enhance general computing tasks. This includes web serving, DNS, file/print workloads, file/data sharing, printing, email, messaging, customer-relations management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP).Backed by the power of efficient, affordable EPYC 4004 processors, the new server-grade hardware from ASUS also speeds up coding and compilation times with powerful, multi-threaded performance. The new platforms are also great for creators, whether editing 4K footage or creating complex designs, saving users time and allowing them to focus on creating — not to mention hosting modern web services and robust e-commerce solutions. Moreover, with up to 16 physical cores per socket, EPYC 4004-based ASUS systems give customers superuser-level access to instant virtual private servers (VPS), accommodating up to 16 customers on a single processor.The all-new ASUS products powered by AMD EPYC 4004 processors include:1U rackmount server with AMD EPYC 4004-series processors. Its compact size means it's easily deployed in the data centers of small and medium-sized businesses.A highly-power-efficient workstation that harnesses AMD Zen 4's immense power on a 5 nm chipset, paired with ultrafast DDR5-5200 memory. Dual M.2 drives propel data at 32 Gbps, while NVIDIA® Quadro RTX™ compatibility fuels creativity.This resilient ATX workstation motherboard is designed for entry-level cloud and data centers. It features a 90°-rotated AM5 socket, three PCIe4.0 x16 slots (two of which run at x4), two OCuLink connectors with PCIe 4.0 x4 bandwidth, Intel® I225-LM LAN controller, ASUS Q-code, and a 6-pin PCIe graphics card connector.This compact motherboard designed without a chipset and optimized for light usage in workstation applications, such as edge computing. It features two MCIO ports that primarily focus on high-speed transmission for PCIe® 5.0 devices. Additionally, the mATX form factor provides flexibility for small casings.Of course, all ASUS products powered by AMD EPYC 4004 processors support ASUS Control Center Express, a centralized, user friendly, and comprehensive IT management software. This powerful tool simplifies IT operation, boosts productivity, and ensures real-time IT monitoring and enhanced data protection.ASUS products are available worldwide. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.Hashtag: #ASUS

