'Think Big - The Power of Future', Canon's first event in the series to be held outside of Singapore, showcases cutting-edge AI technologies to revolutionise the modern workplace and various key industries





‘Think Big - The Power of Future’ Hong Kong event banner

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2024 - Canon today announced the launch of the first 'Think Big' Event Series in Hong Kong. Set to educate business leaders on innovative industry trends and transform the business landscape, 'Think Big – The Power of Future' marks the first edition of this dynamic event to be held outside of Singapore, following multiple editions held in the country over the past decade. Slated for Friday, 2 August 2024, from 9am to 4pm at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, the event will spotlight the transformative power of AI-based technologies, such as generative artificial intelligence (gen AI), in reshaping workplace dynamics and driving productivity.

"As we enter a new era of work, employers and employees alike share optimism for the diverse use of AI at the workplace, signaling the immense potential of AI-powered solutions to transform workplaces in Hong Kong and beyond. Businesses now eagerly seek to harness the power of emerging technologies and find new ways to capitalise on innovations for productivity, making events such as 'Think Big' increasingly crucial. With 'Think Big' and Canon's innovative business solutions, we aim to empower businesses to harness AI's full potential, maximising productivity and operational efficiencies," said Norihiro Katagiri, Senior Vice President, Canon Singapore.





Redefining the Future of Hong Kong's Workplaces with AI







As Hong Kong enterprises rapidly adopt AI across various facets of their operations, the potential for AI-based technologies and solutions to revolutionise the modern workplace is immense. According to a recent survey by the Hong Kong Productivity Council Digital Transformation (HKPC Digital Transformation), the prevalence of AI in business operations is expected to surge by 20% in 2024. 'Think Big – The Power of Future' aims to address this burgeoning transformation in Hong Kong, offering attendees invaluable insights into AI's capabilities in improving processes and overall productivity through a series of thought-provoking seminars.

Esteemed speakers from key trade associations and industry experts will discuss the impact of AI on businesses and delve into the versatile applications of AI-powered solutions in data processing, contract lifecycle management, and industry-specific workflows. Beyond the seminars, Canon will also host a 'Technology Zone' to showcase various innovative AI and large language model (LLM) solutions designed to address issues faced by business leaders today. Attendees will gain hands-on experience and witness how these cutting-edge solutions can enhance productivity and operational efficiencies across verticals such as food & beverage, banking & finance, legal, healthcare and information technology.





Harnessing AI-powered Solutions to Catalyse a Smarter Era of Work







In line with Hong Kong's commitment to becoming an AI hub, a majority of employers, as highlighted in PWC's Hong Kong Workforce Hopes & Fears Survey 2023 , believe in AI's capabilities to enhance workplace productivity.

"Enterprises in Hong Kong are looking to build smarter workplaces by adopting advanced technologies such as AI. Our conversations with business leaders reveal a growing interest in leveraging AI to further streamline digital workflows, and Canon Hong Kong is committed to equipping businesses with the knowledge and solutions necessary to navigate challenges and trends impacting their operations, enabling them to remain adaptable and future-ready," said Kazuhiro Ozawa, President and CEO, Canon Hong Kong.







Interested participants can register for 'Think Big – The Power of Future' here on its official website and discover how AI is revolutionising the workplace today.

