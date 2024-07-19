Thrilled customers receive their VF e34s and experience other VinFast electric car models at GIIAS.

VinFast's booth at GIIAS draws a large crowd of visitors.

TANGERANG, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 July 2024 -The first VF e34 cars were delivered to customers during a ceremony at VinFast's GIIAS 2024 booth. Taking place just over five months after the brand's debut and four months since sales began, this delivery event underscores VinFast's commitment to Indonesian consumers and demonstrates the company's vision and determination to shape the future of global green mobility.The VF e34, an e-SUV in the popular C-segment, boasts a modern design and advanced technology, promising an exceptional driving experience for Indonesian consumers. VinFast's flexible sales policies, including battery subscription options, help reduce initial costs, making electric vehicles more accessible.With a customer-centric philosophy, VinFast provides VF e34 owners with peace of mind by offering market-leading after-sales policies: a 10-year warranty for the vehicle, unlimited mileage battery warranty for vehicles purchased with the battery included, and free battery maintenance and replacement if the battery capacity drops below 70% for battery subscription customers.shared:Currently, VinFast is also offering an irresistible price for customers purchasing the VF 5 and VF e34 at GIIAS, starting fromand, respectively. This promotion applies only to customers who purchase a vehicle with a battery or choose a battery subscription plan at GIIAS 2024 exhibition and is only valid for the first 1,000 units.After the event, the VF e34 has a price of(battery included) and(battery subscription), and the VF 5 has a price of(battery included) and(battery subscription) (On The Road Jakarta).Since entering the Indonesian market, VinFast has launched 2 models, the VF e34 and the VF 5, opened dealership stores, and recently broke ground on an assembly plant in Subang, West Java. These movements affirm the company's long-term commitment to Indonesia and its goal of delivering high-quality products, inclusive prices, and outstanding after-sales policies to consumers.With flexible sales policies and a growing product lineup, VinFast is actively promoting green mobility, tapping into market potential, and affirming its competitive capabilities in Indonesia, one of the most promising EV markets in the regionHashtag: #VinFast

