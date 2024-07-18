eM Client: the new version of the email app for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS incorporates AI tools.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - Newsaktuell – 18 July 2024 - The Czech company eM Client releases a new version of the eponymous application for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS. eM Client is a popular tool for managing (not only) emails, which has become the main challenger to Microsoft Outlook for both end users and businesses. Version 10 brings the largest number of new features and improvements in the history of the product.eM Client now includes full AI integration (via ChatGPT), which makes it easier for users to write messages and allows for quick text editing such as shortening, lengthening, changing tone, proofreading, summarizing and much more. Working with email has never been so efficient.Another new feature is the automatic sorting of inbox messages into categories. This feature (especially with its wide customization options) allows users to focus on those messages that are really important.A huge innovation is the redesigned chat interface, which now supports modern group communication platforms such as MS Teams, Slack and IceWarp TeamChat (with more to follow). These services are fully integrated in the application's interface.Another useful new feature - "Quick Actions" - allows creation of macros to automate common tasks. The "Data Files" function allows you to work with external data files including PST files. The search system has been redesigned and now supports complex queries including NOT and OR operators. Other changes include a new clear design of conversations, synchronization of conversations for Exchange, Mentions, optional folder colors, custom colors for unread messages or a quick preview of PDF attachments.Version 10 contains hundreds of additional improvements and optimizations, often implemented based on user feedback. Version 10 features are available now on Windows and macOS, and will gradually make their way to the mobile version.With version 10, the licensing system is also changing. It consists of a Personal license, which can be used on up to three devices for individual use, and a Business license, designed for companies. Both licenses can now also be used in annual subscription mode. Free license terms remain unchanged.Hashtag: #eMClient

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About eM Client

eM Client (www.emclient.com) was founded in 2006 with a clear goal: to develop the best email application. eM Client combines a wide range of functionality with a modern and intuitive interface. Its qualities, including professional support, are appreciated by more than 2,500,000 users and 100,000 companies worldwide.



