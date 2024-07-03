Korea Artiz Studio Pre Wedding Photoshoot

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2024 - Korea Artiz Studio , a Korean pre-wedding photoshoot studio in Singapore, is pleased to announce its recent accolades: inclusion in Singapore's Fastest-Growing Companies 2024 and recognition in the Financial Times High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2024 lists.Notably, Korea Artiz Studio is the sole honoree from the wedding photography industry to be recognised in both rankings, highlighting the brand’s performance within the field.Jointly organised by The Straits Times and global data platform Statista, Singapore's Fastest-Growing Companies 2024 list recognises businesses demonstrating strong revenue growth over the past three years. To be considered, companies must meet strict eligibility criteria, including achieving a minimum revenue threshold in a previous year and demonstrating a significant increase in revenue over the three-year period. The selection process also considers various factors, including annual growth rate, overall income level, employee benefits, and more, to identify the most deserving companies.Additionally, the FT High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2024 list, compiled by the Financial Times and Statista, spotlights promising ventures across the Asia-Pacific region with a track record of strong, primarily organic revenue growth between 2019 and 2022. Companies are evaluated by a panel of experts to assess each company’s financial performance, growth trajectory, and overall business strategy to determine the finalists.Founded with a focus on capturing timeless and unique love stories, Korea Artiz Studio began as a boutique operation in Busan, South Korea. From the start, the studio has aimed to provide couples with a personalised experience, capturing photos in elegant settings that reflect the beauty of Korean aesthetics.In 2017, Korea Artiz Studio expanded its services to Singapore, bringing Korean-style indoor pre-wedding photography to the local market, addressing a growing demand for unique wedding photography experiences within the local market.Today, the studio has extended its presence across the Asia-Pacific region, with physical locations in South Korea, Singapore, Mainland China, Taiwan, Thailand, Jakarta, and other areas. This international expansion reflects Korea Artiz Studio's commitment to serving couples worldwide and sharing the beauty of Korean-style pre-wedding photography."Being selected for these two awards is a testament to our customers' recognition of the Korea Artiz brand and growth over the past few years," says Kim Yong Seon, founder of Korea Artiz Studio. “This has motivated us to strive even harder to provide exceptional service, stay ahead of trends, and create unforgettable pre-wedding experiences for every couple we serve.”Looking ahead, the studio plans to continue to uphold its commitment to delivering high-quality products and services to its clients. This includes ensuring each photoshoot reflects attention to detail and maintaining its reputation as a leader in the wedding photography industry in Singapore.Finally, Korea Artiz Studio extends its thanks to its clients, team members, and partners for their continued support. Their contributions have been crucial in driving the studio's success and growth.Hashtag: #preweddingphotoshoot #weddingphotographersingapore #couplephotoshoot #indoorphotoshootsingapore #bridalstudiosingapore #weddingphotoshoot

Korea Artiz Studio

Founded in Busan, South Korea, in 2008, Korea Artiz Studio has grown into a leading provider of Korean wedding photoshoots with a global presence. Their signature style features elegant indoor settings crafted by renowned SBS Korea Landscape Designers, ensuring a captivating backdrop for couples' timeless love stories. Today, they have established themselves as Singapore's leading indoor wedding studio and for authentic Korean-style pre-wedding photography.



