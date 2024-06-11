Experience Unmatched Features with the AQUOS R8s pro and AQUOS sense8 Smartphone

11 June 2024

Shinya Akashi, Deputy Division Manager of MCB Sharp Corporation, Masaaki Nakae, General Manager of MCB Sharp Corporation & Mr Woo Keat Chew, Managing Director of Sharp Singapore

Mr Woo, MD of Sharp Singapore presenting YOY sales growth during the media preview

The AQUOS R8s pro boasts an excellent performance without overheating with its heat-releasing system

The AQUOS sense8 weighs a mere 159g with excellent durability, complying with military regulations

Features

Shock Resistance

Dropped from a height of 1.22m onto plywood material in 26 directions

Waterproof (Immersion)

IPX8-Immersed in water at a depth of 1.5m deep for 30 minutes

Raindrop Resistance

Raindrops from a height of 1m for 15 minutes

Humidity Resistance

High humidity test for 10 consecutive days (humidity 95%RH)

Rapid Change Temperature

Durability test for 3 hours under rapid temperature changes from -21°C to 50°C

Vibration Resistance

Vibration test for 60 minutes at vertical 10-500Hz, acceleration 1.04G, left & right 10-500Hz, acceleration 0.2G, longitudinal 10-500Hz, acceleration 0.74G

Freeze Resistance

72 hours low temperature storage changes from -33°C to -25°C

Heat Resistance

72 hours high temperature storage at 63°C

Low Pressure Operation

2 hours continuous low pressure (57.2kPa / altitude approx. 4,572m)



Specifications

AQUOS R8s pro

AQUOS sense8

OS

AndroidTM 14

AndroidTM 14

CPU

Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform 3.18 + 2.8 + 2.0GHz / Octa Core

Qualcomm Snapdragon® 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

NETWORK

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

GSM / WCDMA / LTE / 5G

DISPLAY

6.6” WUXGA+ / Pro IGZO OLED / Corning® Gorilla® Glass VictusTM

6.1” FHD+ (2,432x1,080), IGZO OLED

MEMORY & STORAGE

RAM

12GB

8GB

ROM

256GB

256GB

CAMERA

REAR

47.2MP / 1” sensor / 1.9MP Depth sensor / Spectrum sensor

50MP (Main) + 8MP (Wide)

FRONT

12.6MP

8MP

CONNECTION

Wifi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual band, Bluetooth 5.3

Wifi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 5.1

BATTERY

Non Removable 5000mAh

Non Removable 5000mAh

NFC

Yes

Yes

BIOMETRIC

Face recognition

Face recognition (Mask compatible)

AUTHENTICATION

Fingerprint recognition

Fingerprint recognition

SIM

Dual SIM Dual Standby (Physical SIM+eSIM)



Micro SDXC card (up to 1TB)

Dual SIM: physical SIM + eSIM



Micro SDXC card (up to 1TB)

DIMENSIONS

161 x 77 x 9.3mm

153 x 71 x 8.4mm

WEIGHT

203g

159g

OTHER

IP68 (IPX5 / IPX8 / IP6X)



Supports wireless charging



(enable for sharing charge)

IPX5 / IPX8 / IP6X (Water & Dust Resistant) MIL-STD-810G: Impact resistance (drop)



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire SHARP , the renowned leader in consumer technology, is launching two new phones under the AQUOS series, the flagship AQUOS R8s pro and AQUOS sense8. To be launched in Singapore on 3 June 2024, both the R8s pro and sense8 boast unique cutting edge features. The R8s pro’s heat-releasing system is something mobile gamers can look forward to for performance without overheating. On the other hand, the sense8 weighs a mere 159g with a 2-day battery life, perfect for practical users.In conjunction with the launch, SHARP organised a media preview on 23 May 2024 to showcase the two new phones. The preview invited media representatives and key opinion leaders (KOLs) to experience the new phones first-hand and had various demonstrations conducted to test the durability of the phones.The AQUOS R8s pro and sense8 exemplify SHARP's unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in mobile technology. With an awareness of the dynamic nature of consumer tech trends, SHARP not only acknowledges but also embraces the existing smartphone landscape, while offering a fresh and innovative perspective.said, “We are thrilled to introduce the AQUOS R8s pro and sense8 to the Singapore market. The AQUOS R8s pro, with its Dolby Vision, Atmos support, and heat-releasing system, caters perfectly to mobile gamers and movie enthusiasts. On the other hand, the sense8 is designed for users who prioritise reliability. As the world's lightest 5G smartphoneweighing only 159g and boasting a 2-day battery life, the sense8 offers unmatched durability and functionality. These devices embody our dedication to pushing the boundaries of mobile technology, offering users a seamless blend of performance, functionality, and style.”For 5G smartphones equipped with a battery of 5,000mAh or more. As of September 27, 2023. According to Sharp research.The AQUOS R8s pro stands out with its heat-releasing system, ensuring high efficiency, speed, and excellent performance without overheating. Coupled with its 5,000 Milliamp hour (mAh) battery, the device ensures long-lasting performance, catering to the needs of avid gamers and multimedia enthusiasts alike. Additionally, its 7-piece lens combination, specially developed for the R8s pro, accurately captures images while effectively suppressing glare and reducing image distortion. The R8s pro can be equipped with exclusive multi-layer coated filters and comes with an exclusive protective case and magnetic adapter ring. The camera also features an Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine for pet detection, further enhancing its appeal to users who prioritise capturing memorable moments.This device boasts a stunning 6.6-inch Pro IGZO OLED display, providing vivid colours and sharp details for an immersive viewing experience. With Dolby Vision and Atmos support, users can enjoy cinematic visuals and audio quality on their smartphones. Equipped with a powerful Snapdragon processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage, the AQUOS R8s pro delivers smooth multitasking and ample storage for all your needs.In the camera department, the AQUOS R8s pro features a 47MP rear camera with advanced capabilities such as All-Pixel PDAF and RAW HDR, allowing users to capture stunning photographs with exceptional clarity and detail. The device also includes a 13MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls.As the world's lightest 5G smartphone, the sense8 sets a new standard for mobility and convenience, weighing in at a mere 159g. Its sleek metal body design not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also ensures durability, complying with 16 MIL military regulations. Integrated with a power button and finger sensor for one-handed operation, the sense8 offers unparalleled ease of use and convenience. The device’s built-in optical and electronic anti-shake technology, coupled with automatic fast focus at every shutter moment, guarantees sharp and blur-free images, making it a go-to choice for photography enthusiasts.The sense8 underwent a battery of rigorous durability tests in accordance with military standards established by the United States Department of Defense to ensure its resilience in various environments. These tests include 1.2m drop tests to simulate real-world accidents, ensuring the phone can withstand unexpected impacts. Additionally, the device is subjected to extreme temperature tests, enduring temperatures ranging from -20°C to 52°C to guarantee optimal performance regardless of climate conditions. On top of these, the sense8 is also shockproof and dustproof, making it the ideal companion for outdoor adventures and daily usage.With a remarkable 2-day battery lifeand support for 4 years of security updates and 2 system updates, the sense8 epitomises efficiency and productivity, catering to the diverse needs of modern users. Its 6.1-inch IGZO OLED display is renowned for its exceptional brightness levels and high refresh rate, delivering captivating visuals with seamless fluidity. Powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage, the sense8 ensures smooth performance across various tasks and multimedia activities.Sharp does not guarantee that the product will not be damaged or malfunction in response to all impacts.These are estimated values based on Sharp’s standards, assuming a total of 10 hours of usage per day, including 4 hours of video viewing, 3 hours of music streaming, 2 hours of SNS viewing, and 1 hour of gaming. Actual battery life varies depending on the usage environment.In the realm of photography, the sense8 excels with its 50MP rear camera featuring Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and All-Pixel PDAF, capturing sharp and detailed images in any lighting condition. Complementing this capability is an 8MP front camera, providing outstanding quality for selfies and video calls. With its robust battery life and efficient power management, the sense8 guarantees extended usage, facilitating uninterrupted productivity.The AQUOS R8s pro and sense8 will be available on the SHARP CocoroLife estore , at selected outlets of Best Denki, Challenger, Courts and Dealer stores islandwide from 3 June 2024.For more information, please visit the SHARP website or refer to the media kit here Hashtag: #SHARP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sharp Corporation

Founded in 1912 by Tokuji Hayakawa, Sharp Corporation is a global technology company renowned for its expertise in both B2B and consumer innovation. As one of the largest consumer electronics companies, Sharp has a presence in 8 regions, including America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Asia Pacific, with over 70 wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries.



Sharp has continuously evolved with original products, from the "Ever-Sharp" mechanical pencils to the world's first LCD electronic calculators. Driven by originality and the founder's spirit of sincerity and creativity, the company aims to help organisations of all sizes enhance performance and adapt to the future through innovative home and business products and services. Sharp will continue to revolutionise the world through its business vision of "Changing the world with 8K+5G and AIoT."



As of March 31, 2023, Sharp Corporation employs 46,206 people around the world and recorded consolidated annual sales of 2,548,117 million yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.



Sharp is committed to being a socially responsible company, conducting its operations with concern for the impact of its activities on its customers, suppliers, employees, communities, and other stakeholders, as well as the environment. Under its long-term environmental vision, "SHARP Eco Vision 2050," there are three main areas: "climate change," "resource recycling," and "safety and security." The company aims for an overall positive impact on society by contributing to the environment, culture, benefits, welfare, and quality of life for people throughout the world.



For more information, please visit https://global.sharp/



