Nearly 200 people attended the prestigious exhibition

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2024 - Leading UK residential developer London Square, renowned for creating some of the most striking new homes in London, unveiled an exciting showcase of current and future new developments at Rosewood Hong Kong last week.Nearly 200 people attended the prestigious exhibition – the first time Rosewood Hong Kong has hosted a property event at its spectacular location soaring over Victoria Harbour on the Kowloon Waterfront.Naomi Minegishi, Head of International Sales at London Square, said: “The showcase was a fantastic success, with Hong Kong’s most important brokers in the region attending. They were hugely impressed to hear that London Square is celebrating such impressive growth with its latest acquisitions in prime central London and in key commuter hotspots over the past six months since being acquired by Aldar. They were also thrilled to have an exclusive reveal of our future launches later this year, highlighting a superb range of developments offering significant opportunities in the London market.”The showcase highlighted London Square Nine Elms - the most successful launch in South-west London in the past year. The dazzling 23-storey bronze-panelled building is the final flourish in the transformation of central London’s largest regeneration area, within walking distance of the Houses of Parliament, Battersea Power Station and London’s most stylish cultural and retail districts.Standing opposite the US Embassy and overlooking a 14-acre park, London Square Nine Elms is set in landscaped gardens and features a collection of exquisitely designed studios, one, two and three bedroom apartments in a tower, with outstanding river views and sweeping panoramas across the capital.An in-depth view was given of London Square Earlsfield, a new landmark community of premium houses and high-quality apartments in the heart of desirable south-west London, where there is strong growth performance. It will appeal equally to international owner-occupiers looking for a London base and investors looking for good growth potential. Excellent schools at all levels, proximity to London’s top universities and first-class transport links, with over nine parks and gardens within a three-mile radius, have helped to make the Earlsfield area one of London’s top performers for investment.Brokers were briefed on the opportunities on offer in the south of the capital, London Square Croydon is a spectacular scheme of 108 private apartments next to West Croydon station, a striking 20 storey building with panoramic views over the capital and new public square with a vibrant food and flourishing cultural scene, great shops, cafes and restaurants in an attractive, town centre, which is being transformed by the London Borough of Croydon, working with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.Stylish apartments feature an excellent specification and design, with flexible open plan layouts, work from home stations and private winter gardens. A residents’ lounge with wi-fi opens on to a landscaped terrace of outside space. There are rooftop terraces opening this month. Residents have access to 24-hour concierge for hassle-free living.Investors will appreciate Croydon’s status as a leading tech business hub, with many major companies headquartered there, offering major employment opportunities. Croydon is also in the top 10 for population growth and green space, with more green spaces than other neighbouring areas such as Merton and Bromley.The town of Watford, north of London, is another top ranking destination as the UK capital’s top commuter hotspot, reflecting the excellent lifestyle on offer, employment opportunities, quality education, extensive green spaces and first-class transport links, according to an exclusive research report by Dataloft, the UK’s top property analysts.At London Square Watford, the stylish collection of studios, one and two bedroom apartments are in a well-connected location in the top commuter town. With striking contemporary design, attractive brick facades and pitched roofs, the development is designed to blend in with the more traditional lower-rise homes in the area. The apartments feature high specification and detailing, sleek kitchens and open-plan living areas providing flexibility for working from home or relaxing. Most of the apartments have private outside space, with communal landscaped gardens for residents to enjoy. There is private, secure parking and cycle storage. London Square Watford is close to excellent transport, with fast train links to central London and motorway links to Heathrow and City airports.Showstopping new projects to launch later this year were exclusively revealed. The jewel in the crown is the stunning Westminster Tower in the heart of prime central London on Albert Embankment next to the Thames and with a panoramic view of London's globally renowned landmarks, including the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, and other iconic buildings across the skyline. Westminster Tower is close to the London's West End's shops, Michelin-starred restaurants and its unrivalled cultural offering of art galleries, museums and theatre. Excellent leading independent schools are close by, along with London's top ranked elite universities, including Imperial College, now ranked ahead of Oxford and Cambridge in the QS World University rankings, plus the LSE, SOAS, UCH and King's College London.London Square will be launching two new developments in the leafy area of Twickenham, Twickenham Square and Twickenham Green in prime South-west London, close to the Thames, and the Royal Richmond Park, with excellent schools, fast transport links to central London and proximity to London's elite universities.A major regeneration development in the emerging commuter hotspot of Crayford in South-east London will be unveiled later this year. The scheme, a short walk from the station, will have a fast transport connection to London Bridge in 25 minutes and offers a great value London address, with a countryside style location, enjoying the best of both worlds.

London Square

Founded in 2010, London Square is a leading residential and mixed-use developer delivering communities in well-connected locations across Greater London and the South-east of England.



London Square operates four core divisions:





London Square Developments creates residential projects for private sale

London Square Living develops Build to Rent properties

London Square Works develops high-quality commercial spaces in mixed-use projects

London Square Partners works with the public sector to provide homes for social rent and other affordable tenures



