NHA TRANG, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2024 -Marriott Bonvoy's largest hotel in Vietnam, the expansive Nha Trang Marriott Resort & Spa, Hon Tre Island is welcoming its first summer season with a launch of new family-friendly activities. In addition to enjoying the resort's new facilities, holidaymakers will also be able to immerse themselves in the vibrant local culture with Nha Trang Sea Tourism Festival, Ever Glamour Nha Trang Festival 2024, VnExpress Marvelous Nha Trang Marathon and other enriching events.1.A mere eight-minute boat journey from Nha Trang, one of Vietnam's most beloved resort destinations, Hon Tre Island offers the perfect balance of tropical serenity and fun for all ages. Whether they choose connecting rooms, suites or multi-bedroom villas, families will find generous living spaces, sumptuous beds for movie marathons, and special amenities for the kids as part of Marriott's signature children's program.2.: Over at the resort's kids' club and splash park life plays out in glorious sun-kissed bliss, with a plethora of exhilarating activities from archaeological explorations to sandcastle buildings, ensuring each day is filled with excitement.3.A vibrant hub of entertainment and a go-to spot for interactive amusement, the Game Room invites guests of all ages to indulge in playful competition and leisurely fun. With table soccer, billiards, ping pong, and an extensive selection of board games, it's the perfect place to challenge friends to a friendly match or dive into strategic gameplay.4.Meanwhile, the recently launched M Valley, a sprawling garden fragrant with local herbs, blends relaxation with environmental responsibility, offering serene fishponds, vegetable gardens, and herb patches for families to explore at leisure. For a more immersive experience, guests can join a cooking class and learn to make Vietnamese favorites using ingredients grown right at the resort.5.Over at the tranquil Quan Spa, young guests will find the perfect introduction to the world of wellness with junior spa experiences, featuring delightful, natural products that can be enjoyed alone or together with mom or dad. From colorful mani-pedis to fruity scrubs, they can indulge in a playful pampering session that caters to their youthful spirit.6.This travel season, families can unlock exclusive benefits for stays of two nights or more in a spacious villa with the new "M Passport" package starting from VND 6,482,000++ per room per night. The package can be booked here and includes daily buffet breakfast, M Passport package, in-villa amenities for kids, early check-in and late check-out and more.For more information about Nha Trang Marriott Resort & Spa, Hon Tre Island or to make a reservation, please visit marriott.com/cxrht , email at [email protected] or call on 84.2583.598.888.Hashtag: #NhaTrangMarriottResortandSpa

