SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 June 2024 - Celebrating a year of brilliance in Singapore, ALUXE, Taiwan’s premier wedding jewellery brand, marks its first anniversary with a stunning store refresh and strategic expansion plans. These celebrations underscore ALUXE's steadfast commitment to providing Singapore's discerning luxury enthusiasts with enduring elegance and refined craftsmanship of fine jewellery.This June, ALUXE unveils a spectacular transformation of its flagship ION Orchard boutique. The refreshed store boasts a contemporary and luxurious interior that echoes ALUXE’s distinctive aesthetics. This refresh creates an intimate and elevated shopping experience, ensuring every visit is memorable and enchanting.Building on its resounding success, ALUXE also proudly announces the opening of its third local outpost at Tampines 1, strategically situated in eastern Singapore, to cater to its rapidly expanding clientele seeking exquisite bridal and anniversary jewels. In addition, ALUXE plans to establish 30 stores across Southeast Asia, targeting markets in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam by 2026.Since its debut, ALUXE has set itself apart with its distinctive designs, superior craftsmanship, and unmatched value, serving over 4,500 Singaporean couples and establishing itself as the premier diamond authority in the region."Our first year in Singapore has been marked by steady growth and invaluable learning. We've adapted to the local market’s preferences, and Singapore has proven to be a pivotal step in our global expansion strategy. Bringing Taiwanese excellence to the international stage has always been my dream, and we are excited about the future,”Founded in 2005, ALUXE has become synonymous with love and happiness, capturing the essence of "A luxury moment." The brand's extensive collection of elegant pieces embodies the multifaceted nature of love, offering top-quality GIA-certified natural diamonds and exquisite lab-grown IGI diamonds. ALUXE meticulously selects diamonds in the top 2% of DEF grades from GIA certification, ensuring only the most brilliant gems are presented to every couple.With a relentless dedication to creativity and craftsmanship, ALUXE continuously pushes the boundaries of the industry, offering over a thousand ring and jewellery designs to accommodate diverse style preferences.Along with the grand re-opening, ALUXE is proud to feature their exclusive collections.This collection features the exceptionally rare pink diamond, which makes up less than 1% of global diamond production. Adorned by royalty, Hollywood celebrities, and socialites, these gems symbolise the perfection of love. Inspired by the romantic love shared between partners and the delicate blush of emotions, this collection adds a unique and special significance to every piece.An exclusive range that fuses timeless elegance with enchanting Disney storytelling, this collection features 12 iconic series, including Mickey Mouse, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid. Far from being mere childlike designs, each piece captures the essence and symbolism of the beloved characters and stories, bringing a touch of magic and profound meaning to every design.Highlighting blue diamonds, which symbolise trust and connection, this collection turns moments of happiness into eternal memories. Crafted from platinum, each design is thoughtfully created to ensure utmost comfort and style, making it one of the most unique and sought-after collections in the market.Beyond its in-house collections, ALUXE is the exclusive agent for acredo in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. acredo, renowned for its exquisite European craftsmanship, offers wedding jewellery that allows couples to personalise every detail. The designs feature an extensive range of precious metals and diamonds, where couples can determine the colour, profile, alloy, width and height of the wedding ring to the sectioning, grooves and surface to complement the design. In addition, the rings allow for engravings of free-hand drawings, fingerprints, and all kinds of love messages. With over 90 partners in 14 countries, acredo’s pieces are a testament to first-class quality and unique design.In honour of its anniversary, ALUXE presents Diamond Week from June 24th to 30th, a sparkling celebration of love’s radiance. During this event, couples are invited to indulge in the mesmerising beauty of ALUXE’s IGI-certified diamonds, meticulously cut to capture the essence of eternal commitment. Customers will also enjoy an exceptional 20% discount, making it the perfect opportunity to celebrate love with a brilliant new piece.ALUXE is dedicated to providing an unparalleled customer experience. With its own jewellery factory and in-house design team, ALUXE ensures the highest standards of quality control and offers exclusive collections featuring a patented comfort fit design. Personalised one-on-one consultations help every couple find their perfect match, knowing their ring is tailor-made to their love story. Comprehensive after-sales services, including lifelong resizing and cleaning maintenance, illuminates ALUXE’s commitment to lasting relationships.For those planning a proposal, ALUXE offers an exclusive engagement ring rental service, designed to make the moment stress-free and unforgettable. Say "Yes!" with confidence and ease, knowing you have a stunning ring to present.Join ALUXE in celebrating its first anniversary in Singapore and experience the exquisite craftsmanship and heartfelt dedication that define every piece.Hashtag: #ALUXE

About ALUXE

ALUXE is the first jewellery brand in Taiwan, embodying the perfect combination of happiness and jewellery. Starting as an online retailer, ALUXE's high-quality products and competitive prices gradually garnered more attention, which led to the opening of its first physical store in 2008 to offer even better products and services to customers around the world. ALUXE is currently present in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with Singapore’s flagship store located at ION Orchard and two other doors at the heartland areas.



For more information, visit https://www.aluxe.com/



FB: https://www.facebook.com/aluxe.sg

IG: https://www.instagram.com/aluxe_sg/

Whatsapp: +65 8189 7721



