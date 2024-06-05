Supporting InspiringHK Sports Foundation to Provide Equal Sports Training Opportunities for Underprivileged Youths

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2024 - Hong Kong Life has announced the launch of a new round of "Care We On Health Challenge - Triple Rewards" ("the Campaign") to give away eCoupons worth HKD30,000 in total through the official WhatsApp account of Hong Kong Life, allowing participants to grasp health tips and win rewards by means of an interactive Q&A game, thereby raising public's health consciousness. In order to cultivate the interest of the young generation in sports, Hong Kong Life would make a donation to 'InspiringHK Sports Foundation' which upholds the philosophy of "Better Youths, Through Sports.", to provide more opportunities of sports training to the young people.Hong Kong Life is committed to raising public awareness on healthy lifestyle. Hong Kong Life is honoured to invite the famous artist Mr Alex Fong Lik-sun for an interview with us to share health tips on maintaining physical and mental wellness with the public, in order to encourage more people to establish a healthy lifestyle. The video has been released on Hong Kong Life's official YouTube channel ( https://youtu.be/sME_WHKhvYs "Care We On Health Challenge - Triple Rewards" will be held in three phases. The first phase of the Campaign will run from today until 11 June 2024. Participants can join the Campaign through the WhatsApp link ( https://bit.ly/3yDFP53 ) by their own WhatsApp account. The first 500 participants who answer the multiple-choice question in relevant to the sharing video correctly will be rewarded a HK$20 eCoupon. At the same time, Hong Kong Life will also donate HK$20 to 'InspiringHK Sports Foundation' for each WhatsApp account that participates in the Campaign during the event period, to provide equal sports training opportunities for the children and youths who is underprivileged or with special educational needs.Mr. Jonathan Ko, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life, said, "Hong Kong Life has always been actively promoting messages of healthy lifestyle and has been tireless in charitable activities, Today, we are launching a new round of "Care We On Health Challenge" on our official WhatsApp account, giving away a total of HK$30,000 eCoupons. Through an interactive Q&A game, participants can learn health tips and win rewards, with the aim of raising public's health consciousness. We received enthusiastic response for the launch of the 'Care We On Health Challenge' last year with over 10,000 participation. The challenge successfully integrates health tips and game elements into the WhatsApp channel, providing our participants with a brand-new gaming experience. This time, Hong Kong Life will donate HK$20 to 'InspiringHK Sports Foundation' for each WhatsApp account that participates in the Campaign during the event period, to empower youths through sports.Mr. Jonathan Ko continued, "We are very pleased to have invited Mr. Alex Fong Lik-sun for an interview with us to share the keys to maintain both physical and mental health in his daily life and encourage more people to develop healthy lifestyle and habits. The contents are absolutely wonderful, please stay tuned to the relevant videos."Phase 1: From 5 June 2024 to 11 June 2024 (23:59)Phase 2: [To be announced]Phase 3: [To be announced]*Terms and Conditions apply.For the latest information of the Campaign, please visit Hong Kong Life's webpage and official social media platforms:Website of the Campaign: https://www.hklife.com.hk/tc/promotions/careweon24-605/index.html Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/hklifeinsurance/ Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/hklifeinsurance YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@hklifeinsurance Hashtag: #香港人壽 #HKLife #CareWeOn #方力申 #健康秘訣 #有獎遊戲

About Hong Kong Life

Established in 2001, Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited ("Hong Kong Life") was founded by five local financial institutions including Asia Insurance Company Limited, Chong Hing Bank Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited, which laid their foundations and have been serving people in Hong Kong for more than 50 years in average. Through our extensive network of around 130 distribution points comprising Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Bank and Shanghai Commercial Bank, we provide a comprehensive range of insurance products and services to customers.



