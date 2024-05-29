OOm Singapore Celebrates Success With 5 Wins at Agency of the Year Awards 2024

Gold and Local Hero for Lead Generation Agency of the Year



Silver for Independent Agency of the Year



Bronze and Local Hero for E-commerce Agency of the Year



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2024 - OOm, an award-winning digital marketing agency in Singapore, proudly clinched several victories at the esteemed Agency of the Year (AOTY) Awards 2024. With this multitude of triumphs, OOm reaffirms its position as a leading force in the industry, consistently delivering exceptional results and setting new benchmarks for success.Organised by Marketing-Interactive, the AOTY awards are the gold standard for recognising excellence in Singapore's marketing and advertising landscape. What was once an industry survey back in 2005 has evolved into the prestigious AOTY Awards today, serving as the definitive benchmark for evaluating Singapore's top-performing digital agencies.With a judging panel of marketing industry experts, the awards celebrate Singapore’s most prestigious agencies, emphasising excellence across four foundational pillars: performance, product, people, and perspective. This recognition serves as a testament to the agencies' dedication to surpassing industry standards and delivering exceptional results for their clients.This year, OOm showcased the breadth and depth of their expertise, clinching 5 wins including:The success of OOm at the Agency of the Year Awards 2024 reflects the dedication and hard work of its exceptional team. Consistently displaying an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovative thinking, and a relentless pursuit of client satisfaction, each and every team member has been instrumental in securing these accolades.OOm also extends its heartfelt appreciation to its clients for their ongoing support and trust. Their unwavering confidence and support have become the foundation of the agency’s achievements, fueling innovation and driving continuous improvement towards mutual success.Ian Cheow, CEO and co-founder of OOm expressed, “At OOm, we firmly believe that success is not an individual achievement but rather the culmination of collective efforts. To our team: thank you for your hard work, resilience, and innovative spirit. And to our clients: your partnership inspires us to push boundaries and deliver exceptional results. Together, let’s continue to shape the future of digital marketing.”“These wins are built upon the strong relationships we have built with our clients, as well as the hard work and dedication of our team members,” added Wyvan Xu, the COO and co-founder of OOm. “I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together.”Hashtag: #OOm #DigitalMarketingAgency #AwardWinningDigitalMarketingAgency

About OOm

As a Google Premier Partner and Meta Business Partner, OOm is among the top 3% of independent agencies, showcasing unparalleled expertise in maximising campaign success and fostering business growth.



With a client-centric approach at its ethos, OOm goes above and beyond to understand the unique needs and objectives of each client, tailoring bespoke solutions through services in Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Marketing (SMM), and more.



Get in touch to learn more about OOm’s expert digital marketing solutions today.



