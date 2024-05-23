Jigglypuff／Bulbasaur／Pokémon Backpack（3 designs）

2 of backpacks are designed in the shape of Jigglypuff and Bulbasaur, which is full of fun and makes you feel like you're fighting alongside them when you walk down the street! The two shoulder straps can be put into the backpack and used as cushion, making it very convenient to carry two items at the same time!



Advertisement The other one is made of RPET material, which is water-repellent and compact, making it easy to carry your daily necessities. all three straps are adjustable, making them suitable for children of different heights.



WARNING

We are not responsible for any damage to this product caused from misusage.

This is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old.

This product contains cord which presents a potential strangulation hazard. Adult supervision required.

Children must use this product under adult supervision.

USE & CARE

Do not place near heat sources such as gas stove, ovens and heaters to avoid fire or damage.

Do not use dryer or hot air blower to avoid damage.

Ensure it has been completely dried before storage. Keep in cool and dry place.

The slight color variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon.