The campaign will highlight MSIG’s Hong Kong’s excellence in extraordinary claims services and its offer of day-to-day protection to customers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2024 - MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited ("MSIG") has unveiled its first-ever mass branding campaign in Hong Kong. The campaign, titled "", showcases the Company's commitment to providing extraordinary customer service and exceptional claims management. With dedication to our core values, we go above and beyond to surpass customers' expectations, ensuring a truly remarkable experience that sets us apart.The campaign serves as a testament to MSIG's dedication to extraordinary service, demonstrating how the Company offers day-to-day protection for its valued customers through 3 selected scenarios. These scenarios will be brought to life in 3 captivating videos, featuring influential key opinion leaders ("KOLs") in their respective fields. YouTuber Tat Gor, Model Eunice Yip, and social media and digital content strategist Tim Fung have been chosen to target the millennial audience segment.Each video will highlight 4 characters dressed in suits, symbolising our professional claims service. These characters will assist the KOLs in relatable scenarios, such as healthcare issues, home flooding and travel delays caused by adverse weather. By illustrating these scenarios, the videos effectively convey MSIG's commitment to promptly and skillfully addressing customers' needs, providing them with assurance and comfort during unexpected circumstances. Customers can rest assured, knowing that they will receive timely and sincere assistance from MSIG.Throughout the campaign period, the videos will be strategically broadcast across prominent social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, the ViuTV app, and other online portals.With a rich history dating back to 1855, MSIG has been dedicated to providing comprehensive general insurance solutions to its valued customers in Hong Kong. The "Serving with Heart, Putting You above All" campaign not only pays homage to MSIG's Japanese roots, but also reaffirms the Company's enduring values of service excellence, innovation and reliability. Over the years, these core values have consistently led MSIG to receive numerous industry accolades and awards, recognising its exceptional claims management and continuous efforts in digital innovation."The launch of this new initiative is an important milestone for the Company as we embark on our first large-scale effort to reach out to all members of the public in Hong Kong through an above-the-line campaign. I believe we have very strong, clear messages to convey about our extraordinary service in claims management and customer service, and these are stories worth telling. As ever, it is the people in our teams who make our success possible, and they continually go above and beyond to surpass customer expectations and provide exceptional service for our customers. I am excited about getting this message across in our new campaign and look forward to seeing it in action."Hashtag: #msig

MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited (“MSIG”)

MSIG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co Ltd and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, Asia's leading general insurance brand with presence in 50 countries and regions globally. The Group is amongst the world's top 10 insurance groups based on gross revenue and one of Japan's leading insurers with A+ Stable credit rating. With over 40,000 employees world-wide, MSIG is represented in all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Korea, India and Taiwan.



MSIG Hong Kong offers a wide range of solutions and services through an extensive distribution network including agents, brokers, and bancassurance alliances with leading banks. It has been providing general insurance solutions to customers in Hong Kong for more than 160 years, dating as far back as 1855.



