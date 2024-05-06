The 2023 Asia-Pacific and Taiwan Sustainability Action Awards Ceremony: Group photo of the distinguished guests in attendance.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 May 2024 - Aligning the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the third Asia-Pacific Sustainability Action Awards will soon be held to recognize organizations and individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the field of sustainable development. The award ceremony will be held concurrently with the Asia-Pacific Sustainability Development Action Expo and Summit, and is expected to attract participation from industries, universities, and government agencies across the Asia-Pacific region. There have already been 1051 registrations, covering 537 organizations, showcasing the vibrant development of the Asia-Pacific region in the field of sustainable development.TAISE Chairman Dr. Eugene Chien expressed, "This is an excellent opportunity to showcase global achievements in sustainable development. We will strengthen partnerships with various industries to accelerate the realization of sustainable development goals." Last year's two international award winners, Krung Thai Bank PCL. from Thailand and PT United Tractors Tbk from Indonesia, demonstrated the new value of ESG sustainability in businesses, and more indicators are expected to participate this year.This event aims to promote the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, raise awareness of sustainable development issues in the Asia-Pacific region, and recognize outstanding performances in sustainable development across various fields, while also providing a platform for exchange and dialogue. TAISE especially hopes to draw attention to the Livable City Award, as cities play a crucial role in achieving sustainable development goals.Registration deadline is May 31st, TAISE sincerely invites sustainable development leaders from the Asia-Pacific region to accelerate their efforts and join hands towards a sustainable future, making positive contributions to the planet's future.Official website: https://reurl.cc/9vXLjV Hashtag: #TAISE

