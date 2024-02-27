100 Days to Go Until the Grand Opening of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea!

Magical springs within Fantasy Springs

Frozen Kingdom

Advertisement

Advertisement

For press inquiries, please contact:

West Japan Marketing Communications Inc. [email protected]

General inquiries about Tokyo Disney Resort

https://www.tokyodisneyresort.jp/en/info.html

(Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website)

(Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website)

URAYASU, CHIBA, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2024 -announced new details of attractions, facilities, merchandise and food and beverage items in, the eighth themed port atset to open on June 6, 2024.Themed to magical springs that lead to a world of Disney fantasy, Fantasy Springs consists of three areas inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios films:and, as well as the latest Disney-themed hotel,Fantasy Springs is nestled between Lost River Delta and Arabian Coast at Tokyo DisneySea. At the Fantasy Springs entryway guests will be welcomed by an archway adorned with magical springs representing Disney Animation characters such as Peter Pan, Anna, Elsa and Rapunzel. The themed port also features motifs of a variety of other beloved characters, inviting guests into this world of Disney fantasy.An abundance of offerings that evoke the world of the films, including attractions, restaurants, a merchandise shop, and the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, will allow guests to enjoy a wide variety of experiences. Guests can feel as if they have stepped right into a beloved Disney Animation film, delight in seeing some of their favorite Disney friends, and be enveloped by well-known music, making their time at Tokyo DisneySea all the more immersive and enjoyable.With the grand opening of Fantasy Springs just around the corner, guests from around the world can look forward to a new adventure at Tokyo DisneySea.Note: To enter Fantasy Springs and enjoy its new attractions, a Standby Pass (available free of charge) or Disney Premier Access (available for a fee) for eligible attractions in Fantasy Springs will be required. See below for details.Notes: For more details, please visit Oriental Land Co., Ltd. website ( https://www.olc.co.jp/en/news/news_tdr/20240227_01e/main/0/link/20240227_1e.pdf Notes: If you need images or videos of press materials, please contact us at the address below.Hashtag: #OrientalLand #TokyoDisneySea #TokyoDisneyResort #Disney

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.