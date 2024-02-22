Advertisement

SAGUENAY, QUEBEC - Newsfile Corp. - 22 February 2024 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTC: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a letter of support for its mining project and planned purified phosphoric acid plant from the Hon. Mario Simard, Member of Parliament (BQ) for the Riding of Jonquière, Québec.Mr. Simard, first elected to Canadian parliament in 2019, is the vice-chair of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and is the critic for natural resources for the Bloc Québécois."The team at First Phosphate appreciates the support that Mr. Simard and his staff have provided to us since the very beginning of our concept of establishing the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Quebec as the LFP Battery Valley of North America," says First Phosphate CEO, John Passalacqua. "In Canada, we need leadership that backs major projects and that supports job creation in local economies, especially an economy with the potential of Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec."Mr. Simard's letter of support for the First Phosphate project may be found at:Mr. Simard states the following in his letter:"In the current context of climate change, all efforts to undertake the energy transition in a concrete way must be supported and encouraged. In this respect, phosphate is a key element in the development of the battery industry. Not only are lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") batteries non-toxic and have the advantage of superior fire protection, but they also contribute directly towards the green-energy transition. They provide the electric vehicle sector with environmentally-friendly batteries through their production process powered by our clean Quebec hydroelectric grid.""Thanks to the availability of phosphate (amongst the purest 1% in the world), our region has the potential to establish itself as a true leader in the energy transition, all through the development of a LFP battery industry. What's more, the development of First Phosphate's project facilities could contribute to the diversification of our regional economy with the potential to help create an additional 1,000 to 10,000 jobs in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.""This is why, as MP for the federal riding of Jonquière, I support a project as important as that of First Phosphate for the development of LFP battery in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region."To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate ("LFP") battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, in responsible manner and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 sq. km of royalty-free district-scale land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate materially devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.Bennett Kurtz, CFOTel: +1 (416) 200-0657Investor Relations: [email protected] Media Relations: [email protected] Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstPhosphate LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate -30-

