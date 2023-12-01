Advertisement

Phoenix, Arizona - Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2023 - Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc.("Greenbriar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received USD $3.0 million in the form of a three-year convertible debenture from a family office in Arizona as bridge to the upcoming USD $ 40 million construction facility.Subject to TSXV approval, Greenbriar will issue USD $3.0 million in convertible debentures (the "") to investors within a family office (the ""). The Debentures will bear interest at 12% per annum, calculated and paid quarterly commencing on the date of issuance and will mature thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance (the "").The Debenture Holders will have the right, from time to time and at any time on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on the Maturity Date, to convert all or any portion of the outstanding principal amount of the Debenture ("") into common shares of the Company, at a price of $1.25 per common share subject to adjustment pursuant to the terms of the Debenture.As part of the proposed Debenture financing, the Debenture Holder will be issued 900,000 warrants, where the Debenture Holder will have the right, from time to time and at any time on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on the Maturity Date, to convert all or any portion of warrants into common shares of the Company, at a price of $1.30 per common share subject to adjustment pursuant to the terms of the Debenture.The Debenture is subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Company expects to use the gross proceeds from the Debentures as a bridge to the USD $40 million construction loan.Closing of the Debenture is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange. The future issuance of common shares upon conversion of the Debenture, if any, are subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.All references to currency are in Canadian dollars, except if mentioned in USD.Greenbriar is named as one of the top performers on the TSXV Venture Exchange. The 2023 TSX Venture 50 celebrates the strongest performances on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or "the Exchange") over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies from each of five industry sectors, the ranking recognizes the strongest performance on the Exchange based on market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume.We are extremely proud to have earned a 2023 TSX Venture Top 50 ranking, selected from 1,713 TSXV public companies. Since inception, Greenbriar has demonstrated its ability to successfully make and develop accretive acquisitions resulting in year-over-year asset growth.Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact projects and led by a successful industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.Ph: 949-903-5906

