Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 November 2023 - SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announced the recent appointment of Bharat Bedi as the new managing director of its Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) operations. Besides heading strategic alliances business globally, Bedi also took on the new responsibility of managing and developing SolarWinds APJ business."We are excited for Bharat to bring his experience in the IT industry and outstanding proficiency in building strategic business alliances to this role. Bharat is laser-focused on maximizing our channel base and expanding our APJ business growth," said Andrea Webb, executive vice president and chief customer officer of SolarWinds.As the managing director of SolarWinds APJ, Bedi will be fortifying the fundamentals of the business operations and realigning strategies to make a positive industry impact in the APJ region. Alongside his new role, he will continue to lead the global team at SolarWinds that manages strategic alliances with global system integrators (GSI)."I'm thrilled to be appointed to lead the SolarWinds operations in APJ," said Bedi. "Given the region's vast opportunities and strong growth momentum, the company will continue to make focused investments to bolster and expand our footprints in APJ.""Together with new talented leaders joining us to head the Australia and India operations in the coming months, I look forward to accelerating our customers' journey in digital transformation with our full-stacked observability solutions, database, and service management solutions."Bedi has more than 19 years of experience in sales, business development, and product marketing in various aspects of the technology landscape, including enterprise hardware, software, software as a service (SaaS), and services. He previously held executive positions with HPE, IBM, and Dell before joining SolarWinds in 2019.Hashtag: #SWI #SWIproducts #SWIcorporate #SWIresearch

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today's modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available hybrid IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers' needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.



The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.



© 2023 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.



Advertisement