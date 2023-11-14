The figure shows a composite image of supernova remnant SN 1006. The upper left circle shows the IXPE observed area. The IXPE 2—4 keV emission is shown with the purple colour, with magnetic field orientation denoted with white lines. The red and white represent the soft and hard X-ray emission, respectively, taken with the Chandra X-ray observatory. The golden colour denotes the Spitzer infrared emission. Image Credits: X-ray: Chandra: NASA/CXC/SAO, IXPE: NASA/MSFC/P. Zhou et al.; Infrared: Spitzer.