Crafting Local Brand Narratives Through Personalized Design

Creating Community Value through Design:

Golden Harvest Cinema in Tai Po

Breaking Industry Boundaries with Pragmatic Architectural Design: Peony Chinese Restaurant

Advertisement

The essence of sustainable interior design lies in beginning with comprehensive market research and analysis

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 November 2023 - As stepping into 2023, commercial interior design may still feel "mundane and disconnected". Yet, modern architectural design can break such traditional constraints through comprehensive market research and surveys, creating personalized design schemes that reflect individual characteristics. The local interior architectural design brand, ARTTA Concept, has broken through the turmoil advocating their strategic commercial interior design approach. ARTTA Concept has showcased its design prowess by earning multiple international accolades including Better Future 2022 - Hong Kong Design Awards 2022, Silver Award at the Better Future Hong Kong Design Awards 2022 and the A'DESIGN AWARD 2022, shattering the monotony of the commercial design landscape, and contributing notably to societal design value.This approach allows ARTTA Concept to provide bespoke interior designs that cater to the business community, including high-end clients such as the luxury jewelry brand PIAGET, Golden Harvest Cinema, fashion brand Lee Jeans, and the high-end Chinese restaurant "Peony". Many of these projects have won international recognition and solidified ARTTA Concept's position amongst leading interior architectural design brands.ARTTA Concept valued interior design as in essence practical and straightforward. The basis of project research lies in the company's intuitive understanding and familiarity with the current commercial market. The initial step involves identifying the brand's positioning in the commercial landscape. To help the brand stand out, detailed research is carried out, integrating elements that the public is familiar with into the design process, thereby creating designs that not only resonate with the public's familiarity but also encapsulate the brand's unique personality. ARTTA excels in leveraging cross-industry and cross-category analyses, embodying the company's mission of "Design For Impact". This involves amalgamating elements from different fields into a single unified design, thereby expanding the brand's reach into other domains. By preserving the brand's existing stance while carving out an alternative value, they're able to amplify the brand's resonance in the market.ARTTA Concept uses interior design to forge connections with society, creating resonances. A case in point is Golden Harvest Cinema in Tai Po, the district's first cinema in 20 years. Recognizing the significant impact a cinema can have within a community, Arthur Tang, the founder of ARTTA, saw an opportunity to highlight the unique characteristics of Tai Po. Given that people's movie-going habits are often influenced by geographical considerations, ARTTA's design approach was tailored to reflect the local area, providing a unique and authentic experience for movie-goers. As part of their design strategy, the team chose vibrant and youthful LED lighting elements, signifying Tai Po's vitality despite its peripheral location within the New Territories. This design not only appeals to people's environmental consciousness but also creates a pleasant and welcoming atmosphere, evoking feelings of relaxation, comfort, and natural charm. Its innovative design, rich in architectural aesthetics, won the cinema a gold award in the entertainment category at the "Better Future 2022 - Hong Kong Design Awards 2022".Peony Chinese Restaurant, a high-end Chinese restaurant situated in Discovery Bay, is a standout project of ARTTA Concept. Being the only Chinese restaurant in the area, ARTTA's team applied their unique market insights and comprehensive database to conduct incisive research and surveys. This approach broke through the constraints of interior design, delving into areas such as market studies and architecture. They identified the excellent light transmission of the building's location and calculated the angle of light refraction to create a tranquil and elegant dining atmosphere filled with warmth and brightness. Furthermore, they effectively managed air-conditioning temperature control, aligning with current demands for sustainable design. This project has won numerous international awards, including the newly established Arch Design Award Winner '23 Gold Award, presented by Finland. This award recognizes Peony Chinese Restaurant not only for its interior designs, but also as an innovative, well-crafted, and interesting design proposition in the architectural field. The project's success was evaluated based on environmental relevance, spatial layout, materials used, lighting, and functionality. During its construction, Peony Chinese Restaurant used recycled materials, renewable energy, and waste-avoidance architectural solutions, which are crucial in today's sustainability-focused society. As energy regulations around the world become increasingly stringent each year, ARTTA Concept's sustainable design concept is undoubtedly at the forefront of the industry. This is further underscored by the project winning the Silver Award at the Better Future Hong Kong Design Awards 2022 and the A'DESIGN AWARD 2022.In recent years, the concept of sustainable development has become a prevalent topic of discussion. As the essence of sustainable interior design lies in beginning with comprehensive market research and analysis. This lays the groundwork for the creation of enduring design strategies, encompassing a series of related but subtly different blueprints. These designs allow for ample flexibility, accommodating future modifications and changes in plans. ARTTA Concept's goal is to ensure that the interior architecture not only encapsulates an aesthetic appeal but also remains focused on the key objectives, optimizing the use of time and resources to produce cost-effective and high-quality designs.Hashtag: #ARTTA #ARTTAConcept #Strategic #CommercialDesign #InteriorArchitecturalDesign

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ARTTA Concept

ARTTA Concept is an experienced architectural and commercial design-led consultancy that has won numerous international awards over the years. The company was founded in 2010 by Arthur Tan. ARTTA Concept's team of globally trained professionals has experience in nearly 100 interior design projects ranging from 80 square meters of retail rebranding to 30,000 square meters of hotel projects.



Having been in operation for 13 years, ARTTA Concept continues to adhere to its philosophy of strategic interior design. Under the leadership of founder Arthur Tang, ARTTA Concept has always started from a strategic design perspective, integrating deep analysis of the characteristics of interior architecture with customer ideas and architectural aesthetics. After thorough consultations with customers on every design project, the team spends 30 to 40% of their time conducting extensive market research and surveys, including field inspections, online searches, and exchanges with multiple project stakeholders. They conduct comprehensive and detailed analyses of customer preferences, focus groups, the geographical location of the buildings, the style of competitors, and more, before extending their observations to the entire project area and even the whole of Hong Kong. They refer to foreign designs and repeatedly refine the artistic elements that customers love.



Therefore, regardless of whether it's a Japanese style, industrial style, minimalist style, or traditional Chinese style, ARTTA Concept has explored and incorporated all of them. At the same time, because of their thorough and diverse project background analyses, the design team can clearly understand customer needs and the characteristics of the buildings, providing designers with a flexible and broad creative space. On the other hand, they can design exclusive and difficult-to-replicate works for customers, maximizing the benefits of the works and creating a social impact.



Advertisement