Mr Dai Linxu, President of China Travel Intelligence Brand Marketing Institute ("BMI") of the China Tourism Group, Mr Leslie Wong, CEO of Teamwork Creative Events Limited .

Mr Jiang Zeng He of Chinese Culture Institute, Mr Leslie Wong, CEO of Teamwork Creative Events Limited

Mr Clement Chen, Chairman of Bonjour Holdings Limited, Mr Leslie Wong, CEO of Teamwork Creative Events Limited

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 September 2023 - Teamwork Creative Events Limited ("Teamwork"), the Greater China promoter for the FIA World Rallycross Championship, is proud to announce the signing of MoU on promotion of brand culture, race operation, cooperation on the culture and creative events, meetings and conventions, import of international major races and export Chinese enterprises as well as export of manufacturing technology and development of green circuit design with China Travel Intelligence Brand Marketing Institute ("BMI") of the China Tourism Group, Chinese Culture Institute ("CCI") and Bonjour Technology Services Limited ("Bonjour").The signing ceremony was held on September 17, 2023, officiated by Mr Dai Linxu, President of BMI; Mr Jiang Zeng He of CCI; Mr Clement Chen, Chairman of Bonjour Holdings Limited representing Bonjour and Mr Leslie Wong, CEO of Teamwork.The purpose of the collaboration is to seek partners in the local government and enterprises for Teamwork's events; and to provide seamless services from the organization to operation of the race; taking the industry advantage in brand marketing and communication of the companies of China Travel. In addition, it aims to promote the synergy between Chinese tourism and international races to develop in-depth and systematic marketing tools.The collaboration also includes manufacturing of new energy race cars; design and construction of the green race track; energy-saving technologies to promote low-carbon technologies and renewable energy output; offering new energy charging technology developed in China to the international races as well as marketing the racing equipment made in China, such as apparel and helmet, internationally via the major international races.Through the Season Finale of the FIA World Rallycross Championship in Hong Kong, the project in the signing, the unique resources and benefits of the venue in Hong Kong will be utilized for hosting cultural carnivals so as to promote tourism brands in Mainland China and extend the tourism industry chain. All parties will work hand in hand to operate races in Mainland China, planning to build race tracks in various cities and seeking investment and support from local government and commercial partners, with the hope of promoting cultural tourism brands of Mainland China in Hong Kong and overseas.The 2023 World Rallycross Championship includes eight stops. Kicked off in June this summer, the season finale will be held on November 11 – 12, when the champion will be crowned at the Central Harbourfront Event Space. The circuit is around 1.2 kilometers long and the surface will be half mud and half tarmac. There are five cars on the starting line in each race and the cars are electric, fast, sliding, jumping and bumping, offering maximum entertainment for the audience.BMI will handle the box office in China, expecting to attract a lot of tourists from Mainland China to the event. The company will boost tourism as well as serve the ground to promote FIA World Rallycross 2024 China stop and handle the co-ordination work.Hashtag: #FIAWorldRallycrossChampionship

About the FIA World Rallycross Championship

Blending cutting-edge innovation with family-friendly spectator appeal, the FIA World Rallycross Championship (World RX) showcases head-to-head, short, sharp racing on mixed surfaces (gravel and asphalt) within amphitheatre-like venues. An evolution of the popular and prestigious FIA European Rallycross Championship, World RX was launched in 2014 and represents the very pinnacle of the discipline, visiting some of the most iconic venues in the sport. In 2022, the series entered a new era in going fully electric – the next step on its journey towards a more sustainable future. Find out more at www.fiaworldrallycross.com













About the Teamwork Creative Events Limited

Teamwork Creative Events Limited brings in international events and offers platform to events with the aim to promote technology in China and Hong Kong.





About the China Travel Intelligence Brand Marketing Institute

China Travel Intelligence Brand Marketing Institute, member of the China Tourism Group, delivers brand products to target consumers through brand communication, brand marketing and brand management. BMI is committed to meeting consumers' needs. We are experienced in brand building, new media communication and other sales and marketing communications.





About the China Culture Institute

China Culture Institute is initiated and established by the China Federation for the Peaceful Development of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Overseas China, comprising of elites from overseas Chinese community, political and business sectors in the board of directors. The mission is to provide professional training, top think tanks, cultural and economic as well as educational exchange. It has also developed partnership with overseas Chinese Innovation Base in various provinces and cities across Mainland China to provide platform for innovation and business start-up.





About Bonjour Technology Services Limited

It aims to blend "Technology+Consumption" with technological means; to build a new ecology through "Industry+Technology+Capital"; to promote the digital transformation of enterprises and innovation in traditional industries; and to help enterprises increasing cost efficiency and transformation upgrade. It also supports the promotion of industry excellence operation to provide precise sales and marketing operation through the capabilities of the platform and the system integration.



