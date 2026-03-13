KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said the airlines under its portfolio are continuously reviewing airfares and fuel surcharges in response to prevailing market conditions.

“The group remains committed to balancing cost management while maintaining reliable and safe connectivity across its network,” MAG said in a statement to Bernama today.

The group, which operates Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and AMAL, said such reviews are part of ongoing efforts to manage operational costs while ensuring stable connectivity across its network, the statement said.

MAG’s comment comes as airlines globally monitor rising jet fuel prices and evolving geopolitical conditions, both of which continue to influence operating costs and fare structures across the aviation sector.

Recently, a post circulating on the X platform by a user, Pemburu Tiket Murah, said several major airlines have announced increases in fuel surcharges following the rise in global oil prices, including Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and Batik Air.

According to the notice dated March 9, shared by Pemburu Tiket Murah, the adjustment on Firefly will be implemented in two stages.

Phase 1, effective March 11, applies to all points of sale (POS) except in the Philippines. Phase 2, effective March 25, applies to the Philippines.

Malaysia Airlines said it will implement the adjustments in two stages.

Batik Air Malaysia has confirmed to Bernama that it recently issued a notice to its travel trade partners on adjustments to fuel surcharges for both domestic and international routes, reflecting mounting cost pressures faced by airlines.

Jet fuel prices, which previously hovered between US$85 and US$90 per barrel (US$1=RM3.94) before the US-Iran conflict, have surged above US$100 per barrel in recent days. — Bernama