KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Gamuda Bhd’s outstanding construction order book reached a record high of RM44 billion in the second quarter of the financial year ending January 31, 2026 (2Q FY2026), driven by its major expansion in Australia.

The engineering, construction and property development company said its latest win, the A$2.7 billion (RM7.45 billion) Sydney Metro West – Stations Package West project, has helped the group secure a combined RM9.5 billion in new infrastructure and energy projects during the quarter.

The group posted a five per cent growth in its quarterly net profit to RM230 million, alongside a nine per cent rise in revenue to RM4.4 billion.

“This performance was primarily driven by robust contributions from ongoing domestic construction projects and the successful execution of quick-turnaround projects (QTPs) in Vietnam, exceeding sales targets,” Gamuda said.

For the first half of the year (1H FY2026), the group’s net profit rose five per cent to RM445 million, while revenue grew one per cent to RM8.3 billion.

On the property front, for the 1H FY2026, the group’s property sales decreased by nine per cent to RM1.6 billion.

Celadon City in Vietnam was completed last year and has sold out available products much faster than anticipated due to demand exceeding expectations.

The group has proactively activated its strategic landbank replacement plans to boost its QTP portfolio with four new acquisitions.

“Property sales are expected to pick up strongly as new phases and developments are brought to market,” it said.

Looking ahead, Gamuda said its resilience is supported by its record-breaking RM44 billion construction order book and an unbilled property sales of RM8 billion. — Bernama