KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — CelcomDigi Bhd and Maxis Bhd have each paid RM327.87 million to acquire their respective shares of ordinary shares owned by Minister of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc) in Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), as well as to settle the outstanding MoF Inc loan in the company.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, CelcomDigi announced it will assume its proportionate share of the MoF Inc loan, along with accrued interest and additional shareholder advances totalling RM161.17 million, which constitutes part of the option price.

CelcomDigi said the payment was made following a put notice issued by MoF Inc, in accordance with the shareholders’ agreement dated June 28, 2024, which was subsequently varied on May 13, 2025.

“The proportionate number of shares owned by MoF Inc will be registered in the name of CelcomDigi pursuant to the terms of the agreement,” it said.

In a separate filing, Maxis said its subsidiary, Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, has also made the payment to acquire its corresponding stake in DNB, including the related loan, accrued interest and additional shareholder advances. — Bernama