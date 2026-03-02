KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is likely to keep the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) at 2.75 per cent when the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets this Thursday, said Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid.

He said that the Malaysian economy remained resilient in 2025 despite tariff uncertainties and is expected to sustain its performance this year.

“Thus far, total loans have continued to grow, expanding at 4.7 per cent in January 2026, albeit at a slower pace compared with 4.8 per cent in the preceding month.

“Lending to the household sector maintained at 5.3 per cent for the last two consecutive months, while financing growth to the non-household sector moderated to 3.8 per cent in January 2026 from 4.1 per cent in the previous month,” he told Bernama.

Hence, Mohd Afzanizam said lending activities in the banking sector remain stable, with the gross impaired loan ratio staying low at 1.40 per cent in January 2026 compared with 1.46 per cent in January 2025.

“In that sense, the prevailing borrowing cost remains supportive of the banking sector,” he said.

However, he noted that the latest event risk stemming from the joint military attack by the United States and Israel against Iran warrants a more cautious approach.

“It appears that the conflict may be prolonged, and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz could potentially drive oil prices significantly higher.

“My sense is that BNM will likely monitor the evolving nature of these event risks and how they may spill over into the real sector,” he said.

He added that the central bank would also monitor business sentiment and how the business community responds to the current event risk.

“Through its regional offices across Malaysia, BNM should be able to obtain a clearer picture of how business sentiment evolves following the Middle East conflict,” he said.

BNM has kept the OPR at 2.75 per cent since July 2025. — Bernama