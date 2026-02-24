KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower on Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.

At 9.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 5.57 points to 1,752.41 from Monday’s close of 1,757.98, after opening 1.99 points lower at 1,755.99.

Market breadth was negative, with losers outnumbering gainers 249 to 111, while 294 counters were unchanged. A total of 2,114 counters were untraded and 26 suspended.

Turnover stood at 133.76 million shares, valued at RM87.22 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said Wall Street closed sharply lower amid renewed concerns over artificial intelligence disruptions and uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump’s latest global tariff measures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 821.91 points, or 1.66 per cent lower, at 48,804.06 last night, the S&P 500 fell 71.76 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 6,837.75, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 258.80 points, or 1.13 per cent, to 22,627.27.

“Meanwhile, the US 10-year Treasury yield eased to 4.03 per cent,” he told Bernama.

Locally, despite ongoing uncertainty over tariff revisions, Thong said Malaysian technology stocks could ultimately benefit from the US court’s decision.

“For today, the FBM KLCI is expected to trade between 1,745 and 1,765,” he added.

Among heavyweights, Maybank slipped two sen to RM12.18, Public Bank eased one sen to RM5.07, CIMB Group declined four sen to RM8.46, Tenaga Nasional added two sen to RM14.16, while IHH Healthcare was unchanged at RM9.00.

On the most active list, TWL was steady at 2.5 sen, Aizo at 4.5 sen, Pharmaniaga at 31.5 sen, MMAG at four sen, while Dagang Nexchange slipped one sen to 27 sen.

Top gainers included United Plantations, up 26 sen to RM30.58, Sunway Construction, up 25 sen to RM6.56, Vstecs, up 13 sen to RM4.40, Malaysia Smelting, up six sen to RM1.76, and BM Greentech, up five sen to RM1.48.

Top losers included Nestle, down 40 sen to RM112.00, Malaysian Pacific Industries, down 16 sen to RM30.86, PPB Group, down 16 sen to RM11.00, Petronas Chemicals, down 14 sen to RM3.15, and Petronas Dagangan, down 14 sen to RM20.84.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 Index fell 38.33 points to 12,670.22, the FBM Emas Index dropped 37.39 points to 12,849.32, the FBM 70 Index slid 45.11 points to 17,773.05, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 35.95 points to 12,381.10, and the FBM ACE Index eased 16.61 points to 4,832.07.

By sector, the Financial Services Index eased 37.91 points to 21,613.80, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 1.01 point to 174.52, the Energy Index edged down 0.06 of-a-point to 770.24, while the Plantation Index added 2.60 points to 8,491.91. — Bernama