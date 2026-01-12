WASHINGTON, Jan 12 — Google yesterday unveiled a new iteration of its professional Gemini AI suite geared toward online retail, seeking to create seamless interactions for shoppers from product searches to customer service.

Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience (CX) will “use complex reasoning to understand intent and execute multi-step tasks on behalf of a customer taking into account their preferences and consent,” Google said in a statement.

It will also enable users to shop and interact with customer service without leaving the Google application.

As consumers continue using the tool, they will be offered products reflecting their preferences from companies that have adopted Google’s new protocols.

The online search giant said it has already signed agreements with prominent US franchises such as Papa John’s pizzerias, Lowe’s home improvement stores, and supermarket mega-chains Walmart and Kroger.

“We’re working together to personalise every interaction, simplify every decision, and remove friction within customer touchpoints,” said Kevin Vasconi, Papa John’s chief digital and technology officer.

Walmart said the tool would help it offer products best suited to its customers’ needs, more regularly converting product searches into sales.

“We want to help customers get what they need and want, when and where they want it,” said John Furner, incoming president and CEO of Walmart, promising “seamless shopping experiences...that are more intuitive and personal than ever before.”

Google and its partners made the announcement as the annual conference of the National Retail Federation, the world’s largest retail trade association, got underway in New York. — AFP