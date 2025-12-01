KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Malaysian businesses are among the most confident worldwide in their ability to expand international trade over the next two years, according to a new survey by HSBC Malaysia.

The bank’s Global Trade Pulse survey, which gathered insights from 6,750 decision-makers across 17 markets including Malaysia, found that 92 per cent of Malaysian companies feel confident about growing international trade over the next 24 months — well above the global average of 87 per cent.

HSBC Malaysia said this optimism reflects a stronger outlook on the long-term impact of tariffs and trade uncertainty.

The survey also highlighted that 51 per cent of Malaysian firms have already seen a positive impact from trade uncertainty and tariffs, up eight percentage points from six months ago, with expectations for the next two years rising to 69 per cent.

Moreover, 90 per cent of local companies say they are well-prepared or actively preparing for changing trade regulations.

Malaysian firms are increasingly prioritising regional trade corridors, the survey found.

About 64 per cent plan to strengthen their reliance on South-east Asia, compared with 34 per cent globally, while 47 per cent aim to deepen ties with East and North Asia, and 42 per cent with South Asia.

HSBC Malaysia said this shift underscores a growing focus on intra-Asian trade alongside other global markets.

Shreyas Krishna, Head of Global Trade Solutions at HSBC Malaysia, said, “Malaysian businesses are showing higher-than-average optimism, preparedness, and certainty regarding trade growth and policy after successfully navigating a time of high inflation and elevated interest rates. Companies now have a major opportunity to reinvent themselves and amplify their growth potential thanks to the immense possibilities offered by international trade.”

The survey revealed that businesses are adopting a variety of strategies to boost resilience, including revising pricing strategies (49 per cent), developing risk management plans (47 per cent), diversifying revenue streams (43 per cent), and increasing inventory buffering (48 per cent).

Supply chain diversification and investment in visibility tools are also key priorities, with 44 per cent having already invested and another 45 per cent planning to do so.

Despite their confidence, Malaysian companies remain exposed to external market forces, with 67 per cent linking revenue changes to tariff adjustments, 53 per cent to pricing changes, and 52 per cent to exchange rate fluctuations.

This has driven a demand for external support, with 66 per cent seeking guidance on expansion or supply chain realignment, 51 per cent on crisis planning and resilience, and 48 per cent on compliance, tariffs, and regulations.

Krishna added, “Corporates are re-evaluating traditional supply chain patterns, focusing on market diversification and working capital strategies to foster sustained growth and resilience. Banks are increasingly pivotal in corporate decision-making, with 94 per cent of Malaysian firms acknowledging the growing importance of banking partnerships.

“Establishing strong ties with banks, such as HSBC, is crucial for unlocking opportunities and laying a foundation for sustainable development.”