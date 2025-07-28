KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Proton Holdings Bhd’s international arm, Proton International Corporation Sdn Bhd (PICSB), is aiming for export sales of 6,000 vehicles this year.

The company targets to double that figure next year and exceed 10 times that volume by 2030.

It currently exports to 19 countries, Proton said in a statement today.

PICSB chief executive officer Edmund Lim Meng Thong said the company has set ambitious targets for the next few years and is actively hiring more talent for its regional sales and marketing teams.

“We are also excited about the progress made at the Automotive High Tech Valley (AHTV), which will boost our production capability to meet growing international demand,” he said.

With export sales identified as a key driver of future sales growth, PICSB is aiming to expand to the Global South while also continuing to oversee and develop sales and marketing efforts in existing overseas markets.

After starting exports to Bangladesh in 1986, the national carmaker rapidly expanded its international reach, becoming the fastest-growing new car franchise in the United Kingdom by 1992, with annual sales reaching 15,000 units.

By the early 2000s, Proton models were present in 64 countries globally, with the company then strategically shifting its focus to high-growth regional markets such as Asean, China, India, the Middle East, and North Africa.

“In 2025, Proton remains committed to expanding its global presence by introducing new models and technologies to international markets.

“As of this year, the company has exported 20,169 vehicles to 19 countries since 2020, making it the leading exporter of vehicles from Malaysia,” it said.

Proton has announced that its Proton e.MAS 7 is making an impact in export sales. Since 2020, Proton’s top three exported models are the Proton Saga, with 10,998 units sold, followed by the Proton X50 with 3,986 units, and the Proton X70 with 3,316 units.

It noted that the Proton e.MAS 7 has risen to third place in export sales this year.

“Since its export began to Nepal and Trinidad & Tobago, a total of 233 units have been delivered.

“Since its launch in December 2024, the model has maintained strong sales with 916 units sold in May for domestic and international markets, bringing its total year-to-date (YTD) sales to 3,632 units,” Proton said. — Bernama