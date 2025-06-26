Huawei-Chery EV brand Luxeed offers RM11,000 cash rebate on EVs through July
File picture of the Chery logo. The electric vehicle brand Luxeed, jointly developed by China’s Huawei and Chery, will offer cash subsides of 20,000 yuan (RM11,808) for all of its cars until the end of July, Huawei’s smart car alliance said today.
Planning your holiday getaway? Invest RM100 with Versa & grab RM10 FREE to kickstart your travel fund. Use VERSAMM10 now!
Thursday, 26 Jun 2025 2:34 PM MYT
BEIJING, June 26 — The electric vehicle brand Luxeed, jointly developed by China’s Huawei and Chery, will offer cash subsides of 20,000 yuan (RM11,808) for all of its cars until the end of July, Huawei’s smart car alliance said today. — Reuters